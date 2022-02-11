News

Insecurity: Niger to reward information on terrorists’ activities, movements

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday promised to reward anyone who supplies credible intelligence on the movement, activities and whereabouts of terrorists. The state has been subjected to repeated violent attacks by terrorists in recent days. Bello said through his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, at a press conference at Government House, Minna, the state government had established a security situation room where intelligence can be gathered for prompt response.

The governor said: “The security situation has become a nightmare for the state government and we are doing our best to reverse the trend. “A situation/control room has been established where credible intelligence is being reported to the security agencies, and through the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, we will announce rewards for those who are ready to supply credible intelligence on the terrorists.” Bello further said the activities of the terrorists had seriously affected government programmes and projects.

He said: “We must acknowledge that the evil activities of these terrorists have brought setbacks in the actualization of projects such as the multibillion naira Bobi grazing reserves derailed the execution of some developmental projects and policies of the government.”

 



