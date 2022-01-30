Insecurity: Niger under siege as Boko Haram kills many villagers, Security Task Force members

Niger State in the North Central zone of Nigeria over the weekend experienced unprecedented attacks as gunmen numbering over 50, suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents, on Saturday afternoon launched one of the bloodiest attacks in recent time, killing an unspecified number of persons and targeting the Joint Security Task Force (JSTF) in Galadiman Kogo, in Shiroro Local Government Area.

In the attack, it was learnt that seven top commanders of the JSTF were killed and several other members were seriously injured and are currently in government facilities in Minna, the state capital receiving treatments.

It would be recalled that, gunmen had from around 11pm on Thursday through 3.30am Friday, killed two persons and abducted over 100 during an invasion of Tungan Bako and Kawo communities in Rafi Local Government Area in an attack that occurred simultaneously in the two communities.

New Telegraph gathered that four members of the newly recruited local vigilantes to reinforce the operation of the Security Task Force operating in communities in the area were also killed.

An eyewitness report had it that the gunmen were Boko Haram who launched the attack on the JSTF camp in Galadiman Kogo community on Saturday afternoon.

According to the source, who did not want his name mentioned, the dreaded group took the advantage of the rowdy market day in the community to launch the attack on the camp.

The source said the attack might not be unconnected with last week’s massacre of scores of the gunmen and recovery of over 500 animals by the JSTF operatives in the area.

In the latest attack, people were burnt beyond recognition, while houses, vehicles and other properties belonging to members of the community were also destroyed. The whole of Galadiman Kogo is now said to have been deserted as hundreds of villagers have relocated to the nearby Zumba community where they are currently taking refuge.

Confirming the attack on Galadiman Kogo, Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, who was reluctant and economical with details of casualties, however, said: “The situation was terrible because these are Boko Haram members”.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun proved abortive as he did not answer his calls.

