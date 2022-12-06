Insecurity: Nigeria, 8 other countries meet in B’Faso

Nigeria and eight other member countries of Election Management Bodies in West and Central Africa, will meet this week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to discuss security challenges affecting the conduct of elections in the Africa.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this on Monday when he received the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel Ms. Giovanie Biha expressed concern about the impact of prevailing insecurity on the conduct of elections, particularly with regard to insurgency, banditry and other forms of armed conflict.

Yakubu disclosed that Nigeria would be making two presentations at the Conference. The Nigeria electoral body, which is preparing to conduct a general election next year, has suffered series of attacks on its facilities in the last two years.

Yakubu decried the spate of the attacks, stating that “elections and electoral activities cannot be successfully conducted in an atmosphere of violence.”

