Insecurity: Nigeria already on edge of the cliff, may crash

In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, an elder statesman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, x-rays the present challenges in the country as well as how to overcome them.

FOR A WHILE NOW YOU HAVE BEEN SILENT ON NATIONAL ISSUES IN THE COUNTRY, WHY?

Two and half years ago, after attaining the age of 80, I decided to retire from partisan politics. People told me that nobody ever retires from politics. But I told them maybe I will be the first person to formally retire from partisan politics. At the age of 80, I felt that I have had enough. I have paid my dues, I have my innings and it was time for me to leave the stage and allow younger people to go in and provide leadership. So, that is the reason why I no longer talk as often as I used to. But I still grant interviews and make statements from time to time. Also, I cannot be making statement on every trivial issue or on issues on which I had addressed the country several times in the past, or on which I have written books and articles. I don’t want to be like a broken record, repeating the same thing over and over again. But I still speak from time to time.

IN RECENT TIMES, THERE HAS BEEN PALPABLE TENSION ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS REGARDS UNABATED KILLINGS AND KIDNAPPINGS. AS AN ELDER STATESMAN, WHAT WOULD SAY IS HAPPENING?

I’m sure you will recall that I’m one of the first victims of what is currently happening in our country. Some six years ago, I was kidnapped in my own farm here in Akure and taken to the bush for four days and four nights. I was macheted in various parts of my body at the age of 77. Now it has spread to everybody and everywhere. We saw it coming. A long time ago, I gave a lecture in which I said that it was time for Nigeria to meet and rearrange matters or restructure the polity to make it acceptable to most Nigerians, that the present arrangement has become unacceptable. That was about 20 years ago. I also warned that if we didn’t do what I said in good time, a time will arrive when it will become impossible for us to even get together and deliberate on the future of the country because the security situation would have deteriorated to the point where you will need to take your own small army with you to be able to go and attend a meeting in Abuja. I said this 20 years ago and we are approaching that point. So, I’m not happy to say I told you so but I’m afraid matters have almost reached that point because if anybody invites me now to go for any conference in Abuja, I don’t think I would be ready to go.

SOME WEEKS AGO, GENERAL IBRAHIM BABANGIDA, WHOM YOU SERVED IN HIS GOVERNMENT, LASHED OUT at THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION OVER its INABILITY TO TACKLE CORRUPTION AND INSECURITY, DO YOU SHARE HIS VIEW?

Of course, it is obvious that things have been getting worse in every sphere of our national life. It is not just in the area of security; in terms of indiscipline, corruption, accountability, things have been getting worse. It is clear for everybody to see. And international indices prepared by international bodies make it clear that Nigeria has become perhaps the corruption capital of the world, the unemployment capital of the world, underdevelopment capital of the capital of the world. So, this is a very sad development that instead of things getting better, they have been getting worse because the political architecture mandates corruption. When you put the resources in a few hands, you create a temptation for corruption, which is what is happening. That is why we have been arguing that we must diversify, restructure and decentralise powers, responsibilities and resources in Nigeria. It is perhaps most potent force against corruption. Preaching sermons against corruption is not the answer. When you decentralise, it makes it difficult for people to be corrupt, and then the leadership must show example. You deceive nobody if you are a thief and you are preaching against stealing because you cannot steal alone. As you steal, everybody will know that you are stealing and nobody will listen to your sermon. So, it is to change the political, economic architecture and to have leadership that demonstrates integrity through personal example on sustainable basis. That is the answer against corruption.

WHAT IS YOUR TAKE ON THE OPINIONS OF SOME NIGERIANS THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS NOT BEEN BATTLING BANDITRY HEADLONG?

If the governments are doing enough, banditry would have ended. When this government came, the major thing we were fighting was Boko Haram. The new platform in violence came into being in the last four, five years after the inception of this government. The banditry that is shooting down military jets, that is not banditry, that is insurrection. People who went into the military academy to kidnap military officers shows that they are not bandits, those are terrorists. All this came into being to join Boko Haram in the last four, five years. So that is what makes it frightening that rather than things get better, they are getting worse. And we can then begin to ask questions why is that so? When people are unemployed and desperate and they can see no future for themselves, they take to crime. And because of the ineffective security arrangement in the country, they are tempted to go and grab people and kidnap them. They are sure that nobody is going to get them. Ransoms are being paid. In other countries, people do not pay ransoms but here ransom is being paid. So, kidnapping has become a fairly lucrative business in Nigeria. Some people even kidnap themselves and ask for ransom. It shows how terrible things have become.

RECENTLY, SOME BANDITS WENT on THE PREMISES OF THE COUNTRY’S ELITE military TRAINING INSTITUTION, THE NDA, killed TWO MIDDLE LEVEL OFFICERs AND ABDUCTED ONE, ARE YOU NOT WORRIED ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT?

We are already on the edge of the cliff. The question is are we going to topple into the abyss below? Or are we going to find a way of pulling back from the precipice? That is the question. For us to pull back, there must be political initiative that will signal that tomorrow will be better than today. If there is no such signal, I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, I don’t know. Power is becoming powerless and the criminals are becoming bolder. If people who are called bandits have the capacity to shoot down a military jet, it is more or less developing into a civil war. Very soon, they will ask for negotiation over territory. If they could shoot down your jet, then, they probably have anti-tank missiles with which they can knock out your tanks. So, any group that has that capacity is an army, not bandits, not even terrorists.

YOU WERE ONCE THE SGF. WITH YOUR EXPERIENCE IN GOVERNANCE, WHY IS IT SO DIFFICULT TO TACKLE INSECURITY IN NIGERIA?

I don’t know. This is not the government in which I served. I don’t know what is happening in this government. But when I was in government we tackled all the problems headlong. The most terrible problem we faced was economic because the Shehu Shagari government had accumulated foreign trade arrears of $30 billion and we didn’t have the money with which to pay. And our foreign creditors and trading partners were threatening to stop trading with Nigeria if we did not pay them their money, and if they did, Nigeria would go into chaos. It will mean that we can’t import into Nigeria, like essential goods, medicine, raw materials for factories, spare parts for machines, educational materials, even flour for bread among others. If those were to stop coming to Nigeria for even three months, it could have been total anarchy. That was the alternative. And what did the government do? When a country finds itself in such a situation, the standard thing is that the IMF and the World Bank would move in and ‘say alright, we don’t want don’t want you to go under as a member of the governing council of World Bank/IMF, we will give you a loan to pay off your debts, then you will pay us over a period but we will give you conditionalities that will ensure you don’t go back to accumulate future debts.’ And those conditionalities were abridged and limited for sovereignty. That is the price you will have to pay for mismanaging your finances. But we didn’t accept the IMF/World Bank loans, traditional loans because our argument was that if the very strict conditions you are going to impose on us can be imposed on ourselves by ourselves, in our own way and time, we don’t have to have you impose it on us because all you want is that we manage the affairs in such a way we would able to repay any future obligation. So that’s what we did, what Babangida called the homegrown Structural Adjustment Programme which was put together not by me but by the Presidential Advisory Committee led by late Prof Ojetunbi Aboyade. And so, things became very tough. But on the basis of what government adopted to impose on itself, our creditors agreed to reschedule our debts. We didn’t need the IMF and World Bank to do it for us. We did it ourselves. So, we did not shrink from tackling that major problem. That shows courage and commitment. Of course, the government became unpopular. I as person, people started to call me Mr SAP because they didn’t quite understand what we were facing. But I managed my time to explain what was happening, that we were already bankrupt. If you overdraw your personal bank account by an amount four times your sal-ary, you cannot get your bank manager to continue to honour your check if you didn’t come to an understanding with it as to how you are going to pay off the debt. That was what happened to Nigeria. There are no two ways: you must do a deal with your creditors. In our case, we did it without the indignity of the World Bank/IMF imposing it on us. For example, if I had gone through the traditional route, it would have included IMF sending officers into the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria to start running those institutions which will be more or less return to colonial status which we avoided. Therefore, that government showed courage. It took on the most difficult problem, confronted it and survived it. I don’t see such courage now. I’m not even sure whether this government recognises the major challenges that it is facing because they are talking about other things like cattle routes and other things that I can’t understand. When we are faced with almost a civil war situation; people shooting down aircraft, attacking the military academy, we are almost at the verge of a civil war and yet the government is talking about the route that cattle will take from somewhere to another place, how to set up colonies for cattle as if cattle is the only business of Nigeria. Therefore, I’m not sure whether the government has been able to identify the major problems that is facing. In our time, we recognised the problem and we did something about it.

AS AN ECONOMIST OF REPUTE AND FORMER FINANCE MINISTER, WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ON THE ASTRONOMICAL PRICES OF GOODS AND SERVICES IN THE COUNTRY AS WELL AS THE VALUE OF NAIRA IN THE FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET. WHAT DO YOU THINK CAN BE DONE TO SAVE THE SITUATION?

The thing to be done is to control spending, government spending. You see, if you don’t control total spending, you put pressure on your currency. People want to import anything and everything, and the foreign exchange we are earning is not sufficient to distribute to them, so the naira will go further down. So, I think government itself can reduce its spending. I’m not talking about salary reduction. Government spending is not just salaries. There are things we call special expenditure, procurement of all kinds of equipment that can be reduced or postponed. Some capital expenditure items are non-essential items that can be reduced in scope or rescheduled, so that total spending comes down. Government is borrowing every day too increase total spending and putting pressure on the naira. Your currency is as strong as your economy. It is a waste of time to artificially push up the value of the naira. What you can do is if you can earn more foreign exchange, spend less naira at home on non-essentials then your currency would appreciate. So, the fundamentals must the right. And I believe those in the Central Bank of Nigeria and those in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development ought to know what to be done. We knew what to do when we were there.

SOME HAVE BEEN CALLING FOR THE DISINTEGRATION OF NIGERIA; DO YOU THINK SECESSION IS THE SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEMS?

The solution to this problem is to ensure the over concentration of power and resources in the centre is changed. What name you call that process is immaterial. When you put a lot of money at the centre, you encourage a lot of frivolous spending that causes inflation and devaluation of the currency. But if you decentralise and get more money to the local government for example, a lot of good work would be done and more people would get jobs. When I was a young man in this town (Akure), the Akure Local Government constructed the new hospital road which has just been reconstructed in a year or so. In 1960, it was the local government of Akure that built that Hospital Road, that built the former Arakale Road, that’s a council that cannot pay salaries today, all because resources are not being made available to the grassroots. We over concentrate everything in the centre. That is the problem of Nigeria, this why we would restructure to reverse that. Those who see that the chances of restructuring are very narrow, they the ones saying in desperation, let’s break it up. Break it up how? It will develop into a civil war. We pray we don’t go through another civil war in Nigeria. I know many countries in Africa where war started it is threatening to become permanent. In Mozambique, it goes on and on, and elsewhere in the world. We don’t want a permanent war here. What I would favour is a decentralisation that would avoid violence. It is the violence situation that makes the country worse than what it is now. It is bandits that we are running away from now and herdsmen, but if a war is raged, you can’t even leave your home. That is not good for anybody. Anything short of war and violence by way of decentralisation, regional government. I have written a lot of stuff on how to rearrange matters in Nigeria. For example, I argued that if we are going to have a conference to restructure Nigeria, every ethnic group must be represented. I wrote a paper on how that could be done. By the time you have 1,000 delegates, we would be able to accommodate all ethnic group. We don’t have more than 400 ethnic group in Nigeria. But today people are arguing that the National Assembly should amend the constitution, that is nonsense. The National Assembly, both the House of Reps and Senate are not representatives of the people of Nigeria. I will explain what I mean. In those two chambers today, the Hausa/Fulani, the Yoruba and the Igbo account for more than 85 percent of the membership. 15 percent of the membership is what is left for the remaining 400 ethnic groups and 15 percent of the membership, I don’t think is more than 50 or 60 members, both House of Reps and Senate. So, how do you share 60 seats to 400 ethnic nationalities? So, by definition, most ethnic nationalities are not represented in the House of Reps or Senate and cannot be accommodated. So, those there are predominantly representatives of the major ethnic groups, and they want to restructure Nigeria, affecting everybody and every nationality, it will be unfair if that non representative chamber is the one doing it. The House of Reps member for a constituency in Adamawa 4 – 6 small ethnic groups constituting that constituency and the person who will represent them would come from one of the six, the remaining five will not be in the chamber when you are redrafting Nigeria’s future. You can have non member of your ethnic group to represent you in legislative but in a constituent assembly, to redefine the future and constitution of Nigeria, every nationality most be there because the Yoruba will not agree that another ethnic group should represent the Yoruba in such a meeting, the Igbos and Hausa will not agree. Why do you think the smaller ethnic groups should agree? Is it because they are small? They are no longer human? So, my own proposal is that we should have an assembly where all the ethnic nationalities are represented.

BUT THE BODY LANGUAGE OF THE PRESIDENT SEEMS NOT SUPPORT RESTRUCTURING OF THE COUNTRT, WHAT DO YOU THINK CAN BE DONE?

It is not the president who will restructure Nigeria. The president is an executive president. He has no legislative power. The legislature has no mandate to give a new constitution. When they were campaigning for election, they did not ask for constituent power that will enable them to write a new constitution, only powers to make laws and amend laws. Legislative power is what they were given. After election, they can then not smuggle constituent powers into their mandate, it will be fraudulent.

SOME ARE SAYING THERE WOULD BE NO ELECTION IN 2023 IF THE COUNTRY IS NOT RESTRUCTURED, DO YOU THINK THEY ARE MAKING SENSE?

I don’t know whether elections can take place in this chaos where there is insecurity, people are afraid to move from one town to another. Can you go and do electioneering in such a place? What of the bandits who are having a field day? The terrorists and herdsmen? How can you have free and fair elections in such a chaotic environment? Any election, if held will be a farce. It will be fraudulent. People will just write figures and announce results. That is not an election, that is a charade.

WHAT IS YOUr TAKE ON THE AGITATION OF SUNDAY IGBOHO AND INVASION OF HIS HOME BY THE DSS AS WELL HIS ARREST IN BENIN REPUBLIC?

It shows that the rule of law is no longer in force. One of the fundamental rights of a citizen in a democracy is freedom of speech. During the trial of Obafemi Awolowo, I learnt that even if you are talking of a revolution, even of a coup but you have not taken any overt action to implement it, you committed no crime. Then, there is law, free speech covers you. To say I want revolution in Nigeria. I want Nigeria to break up, if you did not and have not taken any overt step to implement what you are preaching, you have committed no crime. So if Igboho is talking about Yoruba nation and all that, and he has not taken any overt step, he has committed no offence. To go to his house in the night is barbaric, completely unacceptable. So, that is my take. The Nigerian problems will not be solved by security agencies overreacting and demonising those who advocate self-determination. Selfdetermination is the right of every ethnic group in the world. And I argued in my book that with the collapse of international communism which dominated international relations since 1945, but with the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe and the collapse of the Berlin wall, a new thing came into being, which is ethnic self-determination. Ethnic groups that were forced together into unstable federation worldwide began to express their desire to be free. For example, in Central Europe, Yugoslavia brought together by Marshal Josip Tito and communism, the people said look we have a different nationality, so the Bosnia war broke out. The leaders of Yugoslavia after Tito didn’t have the sense and the sagacity to manage the tension, so it erupted into a civil war which lasted 10 years and hundreds of thousands of people were killed. At the end of the bloody war, Yugoslavia broke up into seven or different countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It broke into pieces after the war. By contrast, in Czechoslovakia, the leaders sat around the table and said alright, the Czechs want to have their identity and their own country, so have your country, the Slovakia people, have your own country. They didn’t fire a shot, and they split into two countries. So there are two models. There is what I called the managed-change model of Czechoslovakia where the Czechs and the Slovakians agreed to manage their desire for self-determination and broke into two countries. The other model, the resisted-change model in Yugoslavia, he result was tragedy, war, killings and total disintegration into seven countries after that war. Those are two models for managing self-determination. And if you go to Britain which colonised Nigeria, United Kingdom of Britain and Scotland. It was in 1707 that the act which was called permanent union was passed by the British parliament making Scotland and England one country forever. But in the last 30-40 years, the Scots, the Welsh and the Irish started to agitate for their own self-determination. And these are people who are homogenous in terms of skin colour, religion, language, culture and history, and yet they felt they must have their own identity recognised and their own government created for them, so today, we have a parliament in Edinburgh for the Scots, the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff and the parliament in Northern Ireland, and of course, Westminster in London. In other words, what is seemingly homogenous, cohesive United Kingdom has broken into a de facto federation. So we should learn from all that, that selfdetermination is a universal movement which you cannot stop.

