News

Insecurity: Nigeria denied weapons to fight terrorism, says Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The Federal Government Monday said its efforts at fighting the Boko Haram insurgency to protect the lives of citizens of the country has suffered major setbacks as several attempts to acquire standard weapons had been frustrated by global partners.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House in Makurdi.
The minister was in Benue State for the official handing over of the North Central National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Institute built by the state government to the Federal Government.
Chief Mohammed, who lamented the growing insecurity ravaging parts of the country, said Nigeria remains at the mercy of terrorists in  her quest to contain insurgency due largely to inadequate weapons to combat terrorism headlong, describing the killing of 40 farmers in Borno State as unfortunate.
“We will never stop protecting lives and livelihood but you must understand with us (the Federal Government) that we are also dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support.
“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective platforms to deal with the terrorist but for one reason or the other we have been denied these platforms, and without adequate weapons we may remain at the mercy of the terrorists, but you see fighting terrorism is not a joke.
“What actually happened in Borno State is quite unfortunate but we also have to look at the strategy of the terrorist.
“Terrorist use media and publicity as oxygen and so when they go on this kind of wide less killing of this magnitude, a dying torrorist group will now suddenly spring to life. It does not mean the government is not doing enough.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PSC promotes AIG, CPs, DCPs, 6,618 other Senior Police Officers

Posted on Author Reporter

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 6,618 Senior Police Officers. The promotion exercise was one of the high points of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, ending July 1, 2020. It was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, Inspector General of Police Musiliu Smith […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos’ investment in tourism for jobs, wealth creation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Lagos State government has disclosed that its huge investment in the tourism sector was designed for job and wealth creations for the teeming population of the state. That was even as it has reiterated its commitment to making Lagos State a choice destination in Africa, working in Partnership with the private sector. This was […]
News

Nigeria, Niger Republic partner on petroleum products transportation, storage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Federal Government and the Republic of Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for petroleum products’ transportation and storage. Both countries have been engaged in deep talks for over four months through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole (SONIDEP), on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: