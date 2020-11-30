Insecurity: Nigeria denied weapons to fight terrorism, says Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government Monday said its efforts at fighting the Boko Haram insurgency to protect the lives of citizens of the country has suffered major setbacks as several attempts to acquire standard weapons had been frustrated by global partners.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House in Makurdi.

The minister was in Benue State for the official handing over of the North Central National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Institute built by the state government to the Federal Government.

Chief Mohammed, who lamented the growing insecurity ravaging parts of the country, said Nigeria remains at the mercy of terrorists in her quest to contain insurgency due largely to inadequate weapons to combat terrorism headlong, describing the killing of 40 farmers in Borno State as unfortunate.

“We will never stop protecting lives and livelihood but you must understand with us (the Federal Government) that we are also dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support.

“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective platforms to deal with the terrorist but for one reason or the other we have been denied these platforms, and without adequate weapons we may remain at the mercy of the terrorists, but you see fighting terrorism is not a joke.

“What actually happened in Borno State is quite unfortunate but we also have to look at the strategy of the terrorist.

“Terrorist use media and publicity as oxygen and so when they go on this kind of wide less killing of this magnitude, a dying torrorist group will now suddenly spring to life. It does not mean the government is not doing enough.”

