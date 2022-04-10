Insecurity: Nigeria has collapsed under Buhari, says ECWA president

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has said that Nigeria is not secured and is at the point of total collapse under President Muhammadu Buhari administration following incessant killings and increasing level of insecurity, corruption and turbulent economy.

In a communique signed by the ECWA President Rev. Stephen Baba Panya and ECWA General Secretary, Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu at the end of the 69th General Church Council (GCC) meeting held at the Church headquarters in Jos at the weekend called for proactive steps in salvaging the country.

“The Council expressed dismay at the continued disarray of the Nigeria nation in terms of insecurity, corruption and near total collapse of the economy thereby leaving Nigerians helplessly begging for survival.

“The Council condemned in Borokini, his wife and Dr. Fadahunsi, chairman medical outreach strong terms the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the killing and the abduction of unascertained number of passengers by terrorists as well as the invasion of Kaduna International Airport.

“The constant killings and abductions of citizens in Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Plateau, Niger and their states across the nation are too numerous to mention.

“The Council decried the failure of the government to carry out its constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and properties of the citizens despite the huge amount being spent on insecurity.”

The Church called on the government at all levels to redouble efforts and secure the release of all abducted victims and bring to a halt terrorists activities in the nation. “The Council also condemn the continuous activities of radical Islamic terrorist groups including Fulani Jihadist militia, Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits terrorizing the North, Middle Belt and other parts of the country

. “The Council expressed great worry on the conspicuous silence by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and its reluctance to descend heavily on the perpetrators of this heinous crime.” It lamented over the forceful occupation of lands belonging to the natives by the herdsmen bandits and urged the Federal Government to take proactive steps to halt the menace.

“Council draws the attention of Government to the systematic genocide being executed against Christians and other autonomous communities throughout Nigeria.

This is orchestrated through continuous raid on Christians farming communities with lethal weapons, often on the dead of the night, wherein thousands of our people have been murdered in cold blood and their lands forcefully occupied by the marauding Fulani Jihadist assailants.”

The church tasked the Federal Government and security agencies to restrategize and ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, Grace Lukas, Alice Loksha Ngadah, Lilian Gyang and the remaining Chibok schoolgirls among several others.

Also in the communique is the persistent strike by ASUU, AS UP and other labour unions, the council notes the key role education plays in positively shaping the life of individuals and a nation.

It observed that the Nigerian nation has for many years been bogged with myriad of problems, including the constant strike actions embarked upon by many labour unions such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), and other Unions.

It therefore appealed to the government and the striking unions to put the interest of the nation first and resolve the individual crisis as soon as possible as this would forestall idle students from being easily recruited by terrorists.

