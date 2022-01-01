Insecurity: Nigeria like Sodom and Gomorrah – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned that without God’s divine intervention in the security situation in the country, Nigeria may end up like the Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah.

In his New Year message, CAN President, Rev. (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle, said terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements have turned the country into a living hell for Nigerians. He said: “They invade communities, markets, churches and schools.

They kill, maim, destroy and kidnap without much resistance or hindrance.

“They have turned our roads into death traps where they now kidnap for money, apparently due to the poor conditions of our roads, and all of a sudden kidnapping has become a big business as innocent people are being kidnapped and ransom in millions are being demanded and paid.

“Families of kidnapped people are at the mercy of the criminals. Some were not even fortunate as they were killed after the ransom had been paid.”

Ayokunle said the nation’s security agencies have been overstretched and the best done by “our government is far from being enough if we must tell the truth without deceiving ourselves.”

The CAN president noted that the Police have been parading arrested kidnappers on the television without investigations so that they could be prosecuted.

According to him, cries for help from the United Nations and the developed countries were not heeded as “they seem to be more occupied and busy with COVID-19 than pay attention to the daily destruction of lives going on in Nigeria

