Insecurity: Nigeria like Sodom and Gomorrah – CAN

*Says govt best not enough 

*UN, others too busy with COVID-19 to help

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned that without God’s divine intervention in the security situation in the country, Nigeria may end up like the Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah.

In his New Year message, CAN President Rev. (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle said terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements have turned the country into a living hell to Nigerians.

“They invade communities, markets, churches and schools. They kill, maim, destroy and kidnap without much resistance or hindrance.

“They have turned our roads into death traps where they now kidnap for money, apparently due to the poor conditions of our roads and all of a sudden kidnapping has become a big business as the innocent people are being kidnapped and ransom in millions are being demanded and paid.

“Families of kidnapped people are at the mercy of the criminals! Some were not even fortunate as they were killed after the ransom has been paid!” Ayokunle regretted.

He said the nation’s security agencies have been overstretched and the best done by “our government is far from being enough if we must say the truth without deceiving ourselves.”

The CAN President noted that the police have been parading arrested kidnappers on the  television without investigations so that they could be prosecuted.

According to him, cries for help from the United Nations and the developed countries were not heeded as “they seem to be more occupied and busy with COVID-19 than pay attention to the daily destruction of lives going on in Nigeria.”

He called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to rise up and cry for the mercy of God to bring an end to the pains they were passing through, stating that: “It appears as if our governments have got to their wit end over the menace of insecurity.”

Ayokunle condemned the politiking over the 2023 general election, and wondered whether the 2023 election could hold if the nation is over-run by criminals.

 

