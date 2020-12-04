News

Insecurity: Nigeria on path to disintegration –ACF, SSPEC

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the South- South People’s Conference (SSPEC) rose from a meeting in Abuja, yesterday, with a call for communities to rise up and protect themselves. The groups said Nigeria was on the road to disintegration.

The two groups said with the looming anarchy in the country, the two regions must play a reconciliatory role that will preserve the unity of the country. A communique after the meeting signed by Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of ACF, said: “If the government has abdicated its responsibility of protecting the people, communities must rise up and defend themselves.”

The SSPEC delegation was led by its Chairman, Sotonye Amakiri (MON), while the ACF was led by its Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe to the meeting. The communique read: “After exhaustive discussions about developments in the country, the two organisations regretted that the country has failed to keep faith with the dreams of our forefathers. “The leaders said it was the cooperation that existed between the North and the South-South that stopped the country from breaking up during the civil war of the 1960s. “The leaders resolved that with the looming anarchy all over the country, leaders from the two zones must stand up and play reconciliation role as before.

“It was also resolved that we cannot stand aloof and surrender our country to bandits, who come at night to snatch our little girls, wives, sisters and rape them and at times, kill them in the process. “The bandits kill our men in the most primitive and barbaric way.

“If the government cannot protect the citizens, it means an abdication of responsibility. This means the communities should defend and protect themselves.” They added: “Nigerians and the international community are too horrified by the stories they hear coming out of Nigeria for us to just sit and fold our hands. We are not going to hand over our country to bandits and allow them to break it.

The current situation in the country is that it is on slippery road to disintegration. “The ACF and the SSPEC is committed to protecting the integrity of this country. We will continue to meet frequently to discuss youth development, economic development and security.”

