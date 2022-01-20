News

Insecurity: Nigeria Police now technologically equipped– IGP

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba, has said that the Nigeria Police is deploying technology in virtually all areas of its operations in tackling new waves of banditry and kidnapping in the country. According to him, the Marine Unit has been reactivated, crime section digi- talised, drones have been acquired while the Technical Intelligent Unit is fully functional to cope with new trends in crime and criminality.

The IGP, who is in Akwa Ibom State for the inauguration of the Special Protection Unit base in Onna Local Government, disclosed this while addressing officers and men of the police command, Ikot Akpana-Abia, Uyo yesterday.

He said the Nigeria Police must work with time and modernity to contain the ever dynamic crime waves, adding also that training and retraining has been the cardinal point of the present administration. He added: “Crime and criminality is a dynamic thing; it is not something that is static. It moves with time, it moves with modernisation, it moves with technology. “Nobody has ever told us that human beings can be stolen; now we see human beings being stolen and taken away and they’re asking you to bring money. That is a new crime that is called kidnapping. We know of armed robbery and now we started hearing of banditry.”

 

