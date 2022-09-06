News Top Stories

Insecurity: Nigeria records 91,000 casualties in 11 years

Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

Over 91,000 deaths associated with the current wave of terrorism, banditry and other forms of insecurity have been recorded in Nigeria in the last 11 years.

The Nigeria Security Tracker managed by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) said the casualty figures increased from 29 in May 2011 when the organisation started collating the data, to 91,690 in mid-August 2022. According to the data made available to the media, 5,783 deaths associated with insecurity occurred in Nigeria this year alone, which translate to an average of 813 deaths per month.

Over the last decade  violent conflicts, herdsmen- farmers clashes, terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping have taken place in different parts of the country, which have heightened insecurity and slowed down the rate of economic activities.

The Centre for the Study of Economies of Africa (CSEA) has stated that  the severity of insecurity problems in the country is worrisome as it continues to shorten people’s lives and contributes partly to the low food supply, which has driven the country’s food and headline inflation upwards to 19.64 per cent and 22.02 per cent respectively in July.

 

“While security and defence have constituted a large share of government budget over the last five years, the insecurity problem in the country persists. There is a need to overhaul the country’s security framework. The government’s primary responsibility is the security and welfare of its citizens, hence strengthening the security architecture is crucial,” CSEA said

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

