INSECURITY: Nigeria risks generation of illiterate children –Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. (Dr.) Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigeria risks produc-ing a generation of illiterate children if the attacks and abduction of school children continues. In his homily to mark the feast of the Holy Family, which is the last Sunday of the year, Archbishop Kaigama said the attacks threatened the right of the child to education. He noted that such abductions took place in a number of schools in the north, and urged the government not to allow such to repeat itself elsewhere. “The attacks on children in schools threaten and risk a generation of illiterate childrenespeciallyinNorthern Nigeria. “I am using Leah Sharibu as a reference point.

We implore God to come to the aid of all those detained under hostile and inhuman arconditions,” Archbishop Kaigama prayed. He described family as a natural institution, which is deeply rooted in the plan of God, stating that families should be places where children learn norms and values for the formation of character, such as love, respect, prayer, hard work, honesty, concern for other people. The prelate also charged parents to take their duties seriously, “bearing in mind that the failure to fulfil one’s obligations or responsibilities to one’s family could attract serious consequences.” He urged them to imitate the Holy Family of Mary, Jesus and Joseph, noting that what distinguished them was their relationship with God and with each other.

“They too, had their peculiar family challenges and had their fair share of social difficulties, but because they showed great faith in God, they were able to overcome. “They were poor, noninfluential members of society and even homeless,” he added.

Dr. Kaigama stated that the Christmas holiday afforded families the opportunity to come together, to have common meals, exchange gifts, share experiences of life and do things as a family, but regretted that, for some families, “this experience is not the case. “Some family members are separated by force, owing to kidnap (and) internal displacement. “More than ever, the institution of marriage is being attacked and threatened by countless societal vices and modern day ideologies.

“The family remains the first school of love, morals, seedbed of Christian faith and solidarity. A praying family becomes a happy home and a domestic church, which produces a vibrant and morally upright society.” He prayed for parents and relatives of “those kidnapped from their homes, on the roads, schools or elsewhere by terrorists and bandits. “We implore the intercession of Mary and Joseph for their safe and unconditional release to their families. “Governments at all levels must continue to give priority to initiatives that address the worrisome development of the nation’s kidnap-for-ransom crisis.”

