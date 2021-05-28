News

Insecurity: Nigeria to take delivery of six Super Tucano jets in July

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) will take delivery of six of the twelve Super Tucano jet fighters currently being manufactured in the United States of America as part of efforts to equip the Nigeria Armed Forces and boost its capacity to tackle insecurity in the country. This was disclosed on Tuesday to members of the National Assembly (NASS) Joint Committee on Defence and Air Force forwho are currently in the United States of America (USA) on inspection tour of Embraer Defence Security Incorporated (EDSI), manufacturers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

The lawmakers, who were on the trip as part of their oversight functions, visited the military aviation firm specifically, to assess the status and progress of work on the NAF A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. On arrival at EDSI yesterday, 27 May 2021, the NASS team led by Senator Michael Nnachi, was briefed on the progress of work on the NAF A-29 Super Tucano programme and the scheduled date of delivery. Colonel Authur Ford of the United States Air Force Fighters and Advance Aircraft Directorate who briefed them, stated that 10 out of the 12 aircraft were ready for delivery while two (2 )were undergoing modification and integration to NAF specific operational configuration.

Ford also disclosed that six of the aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Nigeria in July 2021 while the remaining six will be delivered before the end of October 2021. The NASS team was assured that the aircraft, expected to play critical roles in the fight against insurgency and criminality, would be delivered as planned. Senator Michael Nnachi commended EDSI for the quality of work on the NAF A-29 Super Tucano. He however queried the long duration of time from the date of full payment to expected date of delivery, which he estimated to be between three to four years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Meghan wins court bid to keep friends’ identities secret

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Duchess of Sussex has won a high court bid to keep secret the identities of five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in the latest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, […]
News

Oyo NMA warns Makinde against reopening of schools

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday commended the efforts of the Seyi Makinde- led COVID-19 Task Force in its efforts at preventing spread of the pandemic in the state, counseling him not to go ahead with his plans to re-open schools. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. […]
News

Edo poll: 3 parties substitute candidates –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said three political parties met the July 13 deadline for substitution of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election. The parties are the Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC). Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica