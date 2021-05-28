Insecurity: Nigeria to take delivery of six Super Tucano jets in July

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) will take delivery of six of the twelve Super Tucano jet fighters currently being manufactured in the United States of America as part of efforts to equip the Nigeria Armed Forces and boost its capacity to tackle insecurity in the country. This was disclosed on Tuesday to members of the National Assembly (NASS) Joint Committee on Defence and Air Force forwho are currently in the United States of America (USA) on inspection tour of Embraer Defence Security Incorporated (EDSI), manufacturers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

The lawmakers, who were on the trip as part of their oversight functions, visited the military aviation firm specifically, to assess the status and progress of work on the NAF A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. On arrival at EDSI yesterday, 27 May 2021, the NASS team led by Senator Michael Nnachi, was briefed on the progress of work on the NAF A-29 Super Tucano programme and the scheduled date of delivery. Colonel Authur Ford of the United States Air Force Fighters and Advance Aircraft Directorate who briefed them, stated that 10 out of the 12 aircraft were ready for delivery while two (2 )were undergoing modification and integration to NAF specific operational configuration.

Ford also disclosed that six of the aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Nigeria in July 2021 while the remaining six will be delivered before the end of October 2021. The NASS team was assured that the aircraft, expected to play critical roles in the fight against insurgency and criminality, would be delivered as planned. Senator Michael Nnachi commended EDSI for the quality of work on the NAF A-29 Super Tucano. He however queried the long duration of time from the date of full payment to expected date of delivery, which he estimated to be between three to four years.

