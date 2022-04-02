News

Insecurity: Nigeria under siege – Amaechi, Ezeife

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Two prominent statesmen, a First Republic Federal Minister, Chief Mbazurike Amaechi and the first civilian governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife have both expressed sadness over worsening insecurity in the country. The two expressed their sadness while reacting to recent train attack in Kaduna as well as killings in other parts of the country by terrorists, saying the country is now under the siege of criminal elements.

According to them, the development is also an indication that the government has abdicated its constitutional role of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of its citizens. Both Amaechi and Ezeife made their views known in separate interview sessions with Saturday Telegraph on Friday with a call on to institute probe into the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists on Monday, where eight people had so far been confirmed dead and an unspecified number of travellers kidnapped. According to Amaechi, “It is sad that a country that we fought for has nosedived to this level, and successive governments in the country have abdicated their constitutional role of protecting the people.

“How can you explain that Abuja, the seat of power where the number one citizen resides, has bandits operating right under the very nose of the government? “That also means that nobody is safe anymore, even the soldiers and other security operatives are not safe and they have become the worst victims.” Ezeife on his part noted that the country is under siege of bandits and terrorists who do what they like brazenly without resistance from government and its security agents. “I see it as sabotage on the part of some people who are supposed to know what to do about these incidents. A train was attacked and a modern transport facility of this nature does not have security devices to contain incidents of this nature,” Ezeife stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Sani Musa unfolds plans for women, youths

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship aspirant Senator Sani Musa has pledged to make the ruling party focus on policies geared towards women and youth development if elected at the March 26 National Convention.   Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly, also promised to complement the efforts by the government […]
News

COVID-19: FG disclaims discovered palliatives in Lagos’ warehouse

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni ABUJA

The Federal Government yesterday disowned the COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a Lagos State warehouse, saying the items were not from it.   Instead, the government said the inscriptions seen on the back of the items indicated that they were donated by a coalition of some non-governmental organisations (NGOs).     Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster […]
News

Bauchi gov tasks Christians on celebrations

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Christians in the state to use Christmas celebration to reflect seriously on the routine spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for a better and prosperous Nigeria. The governor, in his goodwill message, joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Christians on Christmas. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica