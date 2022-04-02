Insecurity: Nigeria under siege – Amaechi, Ezeife

Two prominent statesmen, a First Republic Federal Minister, Chief Mbazurike Amaechi and the first civilian governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife have both expressed sadness over worsening insecurity in the country. The two expressed their sadness while reacting to recent train attack in Kaduna as well as killings in other parts of the country by terrorists, saying the country is now under the siege of criminal elements.

According to them, the development is also an indication that the government has abdicated its constitutional role of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of its citizens. Both Amaechi and Ezeife made their views known in separate interview sessions with Saturday Telegraph on Friday with a call on to institute probe into the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists on Monday, where eight people had so far been confirmed dead and an unspecified number of travellers kidnapped. According to Amaechi, “It is sad that a country that we fought for has nosedived to this level, and successive governments in the country have abdicated their constitutional role of protecting the people.

“How can you explain that Abuja, the seat of power where the number one citizen resides, has bandits operating right under the very nose of the government? “That also means that nobody is safe anymore, even the soldiers and other security operatives are not safe and they have become the worst victims.” Ezeife on his part noted that the country is under siege of bandits and terrorists who do what they like brazenly without resistance from government and its security agents. “I see it as sabotage on the part of some people who are supposed to know what to do about these incidents. A train was attacked and a modern transport facility of this nature does not have security devices to contain incidents of this nature,” Ezeife stated.

