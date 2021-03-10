Insecurity: Nigerian Navy launches excercise AMI JIJI in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday flagged off a security exercise code named ‘AMI JIJI’, meaning (Cold Water) to help secure the water ways and fight against criminality on the waterways in the Niger Delta region.

Flagging off the exercise in Delta State, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba disclosed that the exercise will serve as an avenue to improve the fleet’s combatant readiness and enhance the professional competencies of the officers.

He said the overall objective was to work towards fulfilling the CNS mandate of securing the maritime space.

“Exercise AMI JIJI is the first quarterly exercise designed to access the combat readiness of the command towards tackling maritime insecurity, especially COT and piracy with the CNC, AOR,” said.

Also speaking, the flag officer Logistics Command Oghara, Rear Admiral SS Lassa, said the fight against sea piracy and armed robbery at sea as well as crude oil theft remains top priority of the Nigerian Navy towards enhancing socio-economic development and national prosperity.

According to Rear Admiral Lassa, the command has continued to leverage on the existing technologies and legal mechanism, including the extant international legal regimes toward protections of critical national assets, arresting persons and organisations perpetrating criminality in the Nigerian Maritime space.

Like this: Like Loading...