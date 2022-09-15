Insecurity: Nigerians are scampering for safety –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said that the insecurity in the country has degenerated to the point where everyone was scampering for safety. President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who spoke at the opening of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Standing Committee Meeting yesterday, in Abuja, also noted that worsening stateof insecurity and other activities of wickedness being perpetrated in the country was proof that the perilous times, which was forewarned in the Holy Scriptures, has begun.

Represented by Bishop Mike Akpami, he commended contributions of the Anglican Church to the development of the country and the body of Christ, and pledged not to relent in promoting religious tolerance and harmony with other religiousgroupsinthecountry. His words: “You are meeting at a time when all is not well with our country, Nigeria. As people imbued with faith and hope, I beseech you to remember this country in your prayers and, particularly, Christians who are facingseverepersecutionsin differentpartsof thecountry on account of their faith in Jesus Christ.

“The Bible forewarned us about perilous times; and I dare say that the perilous times are here with us: Insecurity, wickedness, murder, ritual killings, in-justice, impunity, nepotism, persecution, economic woes, and other misfortunes of unimaginable proportion, have been unleashed like an evil avalanche on our nation. We are all scampering for fresh breath and safety. “The Kingdom of God depicts hope, peace and rest from all our troubles. So, in these uncertain times, we shall continue to pray and wait for the coming of His kingdom; and even as we wait, those who believe in Jesus Christ, will continue do great exploits.

We will rise from the despair and pain of these perilous times, from the tragedies of insecurity and the deprivations of our economic fortunesto abright new day of abundance, prosperity and joy, in the mighty name of Jesus.” The Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, called on the Federal Government to adopt measures to address the current Economic situation and the negative effects of inflation on the citizenry. While urging the government to have the political will to do the right things before the situation gets out of hand, he asked that a situation where some security officials and those seen as “untouchable citizens” were allowed a free day in oil theft and other resources should be immediately looked into and addressed urgently. Ndukuba also lamented that the inability of antigraft agencies to fight high corrupt public officials and non-remittance of revenue bygovernmentagenciesmay collapse the revenue profile of the country.

Decrying the imminent collapse of the nation’s education system, he urged the Churchand religiousinstitutions to invest heavily in the sector, even as he disclosed that the Anglican Church had resolved to earmark a special fund for education and capacity-building for youths to save the future generation. President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister for Youths andSports, MrSundayDare, restated the commitment of his administration to continuetosupporttheChurchand ensure freedom of worship for citizens. “I wish to inform you that this government will continue to support the church in the freedom of worship.

