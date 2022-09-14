Insecurity: Nigerians are scampering for safety -CAN

…as Anglican Communion tasks religious institutions, Churches on education investment

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the insecurity in the country has deteriorated to the point where everyone was scampering for their safety.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who spoke at the opening of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Standing Committee Meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, also noted that worsening state of insecurity and other activities of wickedness being perpetrated in the country was proof that the perilous times which was forewarned in the holy scriptures, has begun.

Represented by Bishop Mike Akpami, he commended contributions of the Anglican Church to the country and the body of Christ, and pledged not to relent in promoting religious tolerance and harmony with other religious groups in the country.

He said: “You are meeting at a time when all is not well with our country, Nigeria. As people imbued with faith and hope, I beseech you to remember this country in your prayers and particularly Christians who are facing severe persecutions in different parts of the country on account of their faith in Jesus Christ.

“The Bible forewarned us about perilous times and I dare say that the perilous time is here with us. Insecurity, wickedness, murder, ritual killings, injustice, impunity, nepotism, persecution, economic woes and other misfortunes of unimaginable proportion have been unleashed like an evil avalanche on our nation. We are all scampering for fresh breath and safety.

“The Kingdom of God depicts hope, peace and rest from all our troubles. So, in these uncertain times, we shall continue to pray and wait for the coming of His kingdom; and even as we wait, those who believe in Jesus Christ, will continue to do great exploits. We will rise from the despair and pain of these perilous times, from the tragedies of insecurity and the deprivations of our economic fortunes to a bright new day of abundance, prosperity and joy in the mighty name of Jesus.”

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, called on the Federal Government to adopt measures to address the current economic situation and the negative effects of inflation on the citizenry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...