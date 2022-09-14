News

Insecurity: Nigerians are scampering for safety -CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…as Anglican Communion tasks religious institutions, Churches on education investment

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the insecurity in the country has deteriorated to the point where everyone was scampering for their safety.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who spoke at the opening of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Standing Committee Meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, also noted that worsening state of insecurity and other activities of wickedness being perpetrated in the country was proof that the perilous times which was forewarned in the holy scriptures, has begun.

Represented by Bishop Mike Akpami, he commended contributions of the Anglican Church to the country and the body of Christ, and pledged not to relent in promoting religious tolerance and harmony with other religious groups in the country.

He said: “You are meeting at a time when all is not well with our country, Nigeria. As people imbued with faith and hope, I beseech you to remember this country in your prayers and particularly Christians who are facing severe persecutions in different parts of the country on account of their faith in Jesus Christ.

“The Bible forewarned us about perilous times and I dare say that the perilous time is here with us. Insecurity, wickedness, murder, ritual killings, injustice, impunity, nepotism, persecution, economic woes and other misfortunes of unimaginable proportion have been unleashed like an evil avalanche on our nation. We are all scampering for fresh breath and safety.

“The Kingdom of God depicts hope, peace and rest from all our troubles. So, in these uncertain times, we shall continue to pray and wait for the coming of His kingdom; and even as we wait, those who believe in Jesus Christ, will continue to do great exploits. We will rise from the despair and pain of these perilous times, from the tragedies of insecurity and the deprivations of our economic fortunes to a bright new day of abundance, prosperity and joy in the mighty name of Jesus.”

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, called on the Federal Government to adopt measures to address the current economic situation and the negative effects of inflation on the citizenry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PSC to IGP: Hand over cadets, constables’ recruitment exercise now

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

    …vows to sanction errant police officers   The Police Service Commission (PSC) has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to hand over the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force and Cadets into the Nigeria Police Academy.   The PSC said the directive was  in […]
News

‘Forget infrastructural development, fund security’- Abdulsalami tells FG

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*Lawan: ‘Those calling for segregation should be properly guided’ Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to divert all necessary funding to the security forces and forget infrastructural development in order to secure peace in the country. Abdulsalam said this when the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal paid him a […]
News

Assembly moves to rename Edo University, Iyamho

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

The rivalry between former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, took a new dimension yesterday as the state government through its legislative arm took steps to rename Edo State University, Iyamho.   The university, located at Iyamho, the country home of the former governor, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica