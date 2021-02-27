News

Insecurity: Nigerians have lost faith in FG – Northern Elders Forum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…says states should secure themselves

 

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says in spite of assurances from the Federal Government that it will end banditry and kidnapping, the lives of Nigerians are becoming more endangered by the day.

The forum was reacting to the recent cases of kidnapping, particularly the abduction of 317 schoolchildren from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, in Zamfara State.

In a statement by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, the forum said Nigerians have “lost faith that government will reverse the successes of the criminal against defenceless citizens”.

The elders called on state governors, particularly from the northern region, to explore constitutional options of establishing policing structures.

They also asked governors to explore and resolve issues that aid the spread of banditry at local and community levels.

 “It has become painfully obvious that the Federal Government is unable to muster the will or the capacity to limit exposure of Nigerians to violent criminals,” the forum said.

 “In spite of assurances from the Federal Government that it will end banditry and kidnappings, the life of the Nigerian is becoming more endangered by the day, and citizens have lost faith that governments will reverse the successes of the criminal against defenceless citizens.

 “The forum advises particularly Northern governors to explore all lawful avenues to improve the security of citizens.

 “While they should improve their support to the military, the police and security agencies, they should also explore avenues which give them more powers to secure citizens  within the confines of the constitution which gives states powers to establish policing structures, including those with specialization such as forest rangers should now be pursued as a matter of national priority.

 “Bandits who refuse to submit to mediation and cessation of criminal activities should be treated in accordance with the laws of the country.”

The forum also said it is saddened by the negative effect of the abductions on education.

It asked parents not to be discouraged from sending their children to school while calling on governments at all levels to take firmer measures to secure schools.

 “Apart from the likelihood of similar abductions re-occurring as bandits engage in copycat crimes in a region that is basically unprotected, these abductions will severely damage the poor state of education in the North, particularly girl-child education,” it said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP To APC: Rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the spate of insecurity in the country is worrisome, noting that kidnappings and wanton killings by bandits have become a daily occurrence. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped […]
News

Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Indication emerged yesterday that no fewer than six commissioners serving in the current administration in Kebbi State are planning to resign their appointments and join other political groups in the state. Our correspondent, who gathered that the six commissioners had been abandoned, also said that the government had refused to carry them along in its activities. A source disclosed to our reporter that by end of February 2021, many political appointees would have dumped the government to form an alliance with other aspirants for the purpose of the 2023 governorship election in the state. He further revealed that series of meetings were ongoing across the state and outside that involved elites in the state, who he said were also in support of the move. The investigation further revealed that government activities had been paralysed, making all civil servants redundant, thereby increasing the poverty in the state. According to the information gathered, some affected commissioners were ready to withdraw their loyalty to the state government while accusing members of the state House of Assembly of being a rubberstamp to the government. He further added that some opposition parties were also working with some staunch members of the APC for more information. “We are waiting for next year, may God spear our lives, you will see a lot of drama this time around in Kebbi, Kebbi election will be different from the previous ones,” he added.

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebb

i Indication emerged yesterday that no fewer than six commissioners serving in the current administration in Kebbi State are planning to resign their appointments and join other political groups in the state. Our correspondent, who gathered that the six commissioners had been abandoned, also said that the government had refused to carry them along in […]
Metro & Crime News

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct Nasarawa APC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Philip Tatari Shekwo. The Police Commissioner in the state Mr. Emmanuel Bola Longe has confirmed the abduction. Longe said unidentified gunmen in large number stormed the resident of the APC Chairman near Dunamis Church, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica