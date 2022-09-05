News

Insecurity: Nigerians have lost faith with FG -Catholic Bishop

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Peter Chukwu, Monday said the people of Nigeria have lost faith with the Federal Government following spate of insecurity in the country.

This was as he condemned incessant kidnap, killings and destruction of churches by hoodlums in the country and expressed the fear that the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity was under serious question mark if the situation was not solved.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital after inauguration of Catholic Media Practitioners Association (CAMPAN), the state branch, Chukwu said people who are rational are no longer comfortable with what is happening in the country.

He prayed for peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 elections to enable Nigerians to elect credible leaders that will solve the problems of the country.

 “People who are rational are very uncomfortable with what is going on. So, it is very unfortunate. Appeals have not helped in this government. We have lost faith in the current government to restore security.

 “What we are praying for is peaceful free and fair elections that will usher in God chosen leaders who will solve problems of this country and if that problem is not solved, the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity is under a very serious question mark,” he stated.

The Bishop called on journalists to hold candidates for the 2023 general elections to task for them to present their manifestos to the people to enable Nigerians select and elect credible leaders at the polls.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

