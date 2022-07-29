News Top Stories

Insecurity: Nigerians tired, turning to self-help, says FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has admitted that the country was facing a difficult situation considering the challenges posed by the activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers across the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Brig-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) while briefing State House Correspondents after the third Security Council meeting within this month chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. The NSA also said he was aware that the people have become wearied, tired and have begun to gravitate to other places for self-help because of insecurity.

This was as he disclosed that service chiefs were working on new strategies to combat the menace. Monguno, who stressed that fighting the ongoing asymmetric war would require collective effort, also cautioned the media and other notable personalities against fuelling the crisis unintentionally with their reports and utterances.

He noted: “We are in a very difficult situation, and Council understands. Mr President understands people’s concerns about the growing insecurity. But I can assure you that there’s no straight cut and dry method of dealing with this thing unless all of us embrace each other. “I know people are wearied, people are tired; people are beginning to gravitate to other places for self-help.

The truth is that help is rooted in everyone working for the other person. “Again, members of the armed forces have also made a commitment that in the coming weeks; they have already started working on a new strategy to deal with these snippets of violence. And they’ve given their word, their commitment to the President, that there will be a change in momentum, regardless of the fact that there might be certain institutional limitations which they face.

But they understood the enormity of the responsibilities that they have.” Monguno also disclosed that the Council was in the process of winding up the special investigative panel on Kuje jailbreak with a view to coming up with recommendations to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that such incidence never happen again. Stressing the need for collaboration between the populace and security agencies, the NSA said: “It’s not something that should be confined to only the security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

When we keep saying whole-ofsociety approach, whole-ofgovernment approach; to get a whole of nation approach, what it means is that everybody has to partake in this enterprise. “It is true that the local people are averse, they’re scared, they’re worried and there’s no confidence. That is understandable. But without their support, without their cooperation in terms of giving information, it makes it very hard for the operational elements. “A few days ago, troops of the Guards Brigade were ambushed and decimated. Had there been a collective effort by way of just snippets of information, we might have averted that incident. That is not to say that the responsibility is for those outside the security domain. It’s a collective responsibility.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

OBJ: Nigerians, even Fulanis, not satisfied with Buhari

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

“It is evident that no ethnic group or geopolitical zones, not even the Fulanis, are collectively satisfied with the present situation in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari being a Fulani man. I am, of course, discounting invidious and irredeemable Fulani fundamentalists and hegemonists”. Those were the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has yet […]
News

Lagos to empower 120,000 for digital skills, networking

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said that arrangement has been concluded to train over 120,000 schoolchildren on Information, Communication Technology (ICT), networking and other tech skills in 2021 through Eko Digital Initiative. Speaking while flagging off Eko Digital Initiative, Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said that the aim of the initiative was to prepare […]
News

JUST IN: Ex-Senator, Sati Gogwim, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ex- Senator, Sati Gogwim of Plateau State is dead. Williams Gogwim, a younger brother of the deceased confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. “My brother has been sick since last year and in December he left the country for treatment abroad and only returned on Sunday, April 4. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica