Insecurity: Nigerians tired, turning to self-help, says FG

The Federal Government has admitted that the country was facing a difficult situation considering the challenges posed by the activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers across the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Brig-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) while briefing State House Correspondents after the third Security Council meeting within this month chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. The NSA also said he was aware that the people have become wearied, tired and have begun to gravitate to other places for self-help because of insecurity.

This was as he disclosed that service chiefs were working on new strategies to combat the menace. Monguno, who stressed that fighting the ongoing asymmetric war would require collective effort, also cautioned the media and other notable personalities against fuelling the crisis unintentionally with their reports and utterances.

He noted: “We are in a very difficult situation, and Council understands. Mr President understands people’s concerns about the growing insecurity. But I can assure you that there’s no straight cut and dry method of dealing with this thing unless all of us embrace each other. “I know people are wearied, people are tired; people are beginning to gravitate to other places for self-help.

The truth is that help is rooted in everyone working for the other person. “Again, members of the armed forces have also made a commitment that in the coming weeks; they have already started working on a new strategy to deal with these snippets of violence. And they’ve given their word, their commitment to the President, that there will be a change in momentum, regardless of the fact that there might be certain institutional limitations which they face.

But they understood the enormity of the responsibilities that they have.” Monguno also disclosed that the Council was in the process of winding up the special investigative panel on Kuje jailbreak with a view to coming up with recommendations to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that such incidence never happen again. Stressing the need for collaboration between the populace and security agencies, the NSA said: “It’s not something that should be confined to only the security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

When we keep saying whole-ofsociety approach, whole-ofgovernment approach; to get a whole of nation approach, what it means is that everybody has to partake in this enterprise. “It is true that the local people are averse, they’re scared, they’re worried and there’s no confidence. That is understandable. But without their support, without their cooperation in terms of giving information, it makes it very hard for the operational elements. “A few days ago, troops of the Guards Brigade were ambushed and decimated. Had there been a collective effort by way of just snippets of information, we might have averted that incident. That is not to say that the responsibility is for those outside the security domain. It’s a collective responsibility.”

