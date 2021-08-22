Insecurity: Nigerians’re now undertakers, burying loved ones daily –Rep’s Dep. Minority Leader, Okechukwu

The Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives and Member Representing Awgu/Aninri/ Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Hon Toby Okechukwu, in a recent radio (Solid FM) phone-in programme in Enugu, bared his mind on political and socio-economic developments in Nigeria and Enugu State. KENNETH OFOMA monitored the interview

In the last Assembly, perhaps the 8th one, you were the Committee Chairman on Works. One would want to know what you were able to achieve for your people and the country during that period.

Well, the position you occupy is not dictated by your wish. It’s dictated by the feelings of your colleagues and the operations of parliament. So, it’s not a matter of wish. The key improvement we have had in infrastructure in my constituency, it’s not just limited to my constituency. It is the combined effect of good representation both from my people in the senate and those in the House of Representatives. There are ones that we collectively do, and we also interfaced with the state government in terms of priority areas. We have not limited any infrastructural improvement or any interest in the roads just in Awgu-Aninri-Oji River federal constituency; there are ones that span all from Enugu to Anambra State. There are ones that pass through many other states in the South East. There are ones that are in the South West and there are ones in Anambra State. For instance, the Second Niger Bridge; some times in the past, you will find out that each time there was a national budget, the Second Niger Bridge and Lagos-Ibadan road are usually controversial. And it comes by the fact of allegations of reduction of money and all that but the policy was not right. It was under PPP and the government had at that time, had paid up its own portion of the fund. But by some kind of creative thinking in parliament, my committee had to hold a public hearing to investigate the PPP arrangement with regard to Second Niger Bridge and Lagos-Ibadan expressway. We were minded in doing that to vacate that controversy and the bridge was not going. Actually, there were piecemeal contracts; there were actually four contracts as at the time we did that investigation and they said Early Works 1, Early Works 2, Early Works 3, Early Works 4; and at a point, it was also being awarded by different agencies. You award a contract for a pilling; you finish that one, you award another one. So, there was no framework for each completion. The work was going on in a very slow manner but there was no framework for its completion. Then, the Lagos-Ibadan was also jettisoned. They had their controversies; they had their litigations by Bi-Courtney, Motorways, so many people were being concessioned on that road. So, but by the time we completed the investigation, we found out that those practices and policies were not working. And what did parliament do? We said that the government should take up its own assets and begin to implement it. And we told them look, they are stakeholders like Bi-Courtney and the rest, go and settle your differences. If there are outstanding liabilities, go and sort them out. And by the time we presented that report, the House adopted it. The Ministry also was happy. So, within about three months after that, Julius Berger was now finally awarded the contract for the Second Niger Bridge. RCC and Julius Berger their contracts were reviewed in Lagos-Ibadan and the issue of PPP was gone. Now they also adopted a road policy which was to use the MSIA to fund it, which means you have to have a source of reliable funds to fund those projects. And to have a balance, Abuja to Kano passing through Kaduna was also factored in… and sometimes, you find out that in a year, the outstanding liability is about N300 billion. So, the money you are paying is not even enough to pay contractors’ liabilities. That’s the challenge we have and that’s the cure the Federal Roads Bill and Road Fund Bill are supposed to cure. And unfortunately, Mr. President didn’t sign up on it the last time. And this situation has no solution to it until there is an enabling law signed by Mr. President. I represented the bill, also passed by the House of Representatives and sent to the senate for concurrence. Now, there is some kind of concession of 12 roads throughout the federation but there isn’t a legal framework for it. It is a good policy but it needs to be backed by law, so that nobody comes tomorrow to just like by a whim discard it. In other jurisdictions, that’s the practice, when you see tolls and all that; first it creates jobs, two is that the roads even when you pay tollgate, it’s cheaper. You go from Enugu to Onitsha and you spend six hours on the road, how much fuel do you burn? What about your man hours? And now with the wear and tear in your vehicle, you might get there, they tell you that your fuel pump is bad. It’s too consequential for the citizens. But, if you have a good road, you just go there, 45 minutes and perhaps, you pay N200 tollgate and it’s cheaper than replacing your fuel pump, than spending more than six hours on the road, and the fuel you consume. And the aggregate man hours we spend is equal to the number of passengers you have in your car. So, we have seen the tremendous waste of time.

Are you indirectly calling for the return of the tollgates when the roads are not done?

That’s what the concession is going to do. But the point is that our people will be willing to accept toll gates if the roads are in good shape and then the allegation that people are carrying money- they take money that you don’t know what happened to it-that’s gone. The roads are going to be made to be intelligent and how do you do that? You have your CCTV camera; you have your tollgate, you have your plate numbers that are registered, and you can be detected at any time. You also have prior to the tolling, you have a traffic count of the number of vehicles that passed. So, if for instance you have 50, 000 vehicles passing through Enugu-Onitsha and then you begin to have 30, 000, then you interrogate the process.

You touched a bit on insecurity. Many Nigerians, whether at home or in the Diaspora, ask them to make one conclusion, they will tell you that the current Federal Government led by Muhammadu Buhari has failed when it comes to issues of security in this country. Holistically how do you look at insecurity in Nigeria and what can be done?

Well, first and foremost, you find out that without security, without peace, you can never have a community or society in progress. And what has happened is that our se-curity challenges have escalated. In the past, you will ascribe that to a sectional part of the country but now it’s all over, and that goes to tell you that the security architecture in terms of the legal framework is not working.

As opposition, we have moved bills in the parliament regarding the constitutional review. The only solution to it, is having a state police, and reform the architecture for managing the security of our people. Apart from the fact that it makes it possible for people who are domiciled in an environment to know who and who or the potential bad spots, it is possible to hold people responsible each and every time. It is clear.

Sometimes, you post a Yoruba man to Maiduguri, Igbo man to Zamfara. He will spend about two years trying to study the culture of the people. That does not mean you collapse the entire federal police. There are certain federal institutions that will still intervene when the situation escalates but routine policing to detect and prevent crime should be domiciled with the state. That is what happens in federal structures. You can see how overcentralization has impacted not just on security, on education and our infrastructure; our security primarily because that one is the one that impacts most. So, the earlier we began to think in that direction, the better for us. A few months back, I moved a motion in parliament that we should ask officially for the 2014 Confab report and the APC committee led by Gov El’Rufai. Inherent in those documents are provisions for the state police. So, the ruling government by its own committee, which I believe has been approved by the organs of the party has adopted that. So, what is the problem? The Confab report has been adopted. So, what is the problem? So, where is this hesitancy. It’s just because oh, somebody believes that I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to do it. And we are hurting. You can’t travel with your family and sometimes, if it’s avoidable, you can’t travel by road, and for the past few years now, we have just become undertakers, continuing to bury our dead. It’s not going to help. We just have to face up to it and as opposition, we are minded in that direction and that was why I raised that motion, though the Constitution Review Chairman, that’s the Deputy Speaker, said that they are going to do something on that; that the Federal Government that is in the custody of the Confab report should bring it. So, I believe that we are all agreed except for any certain ambush to have a state police that can work. And when there are some imperfect operations in some states, you can isolate it and work out ways to improve on it. But not where you find out that the Federal Government is over stretched because they don’t have enough; they don’t have sufficient knowledge in their operations in certain jurisdictions. Then, they have to share man power. So, that is the answer to our security problems. Long term answer is adopting state police framework and in addition like Winston Churchill said, that if every man during the Second World war can protect his family, that they would have won the war. So, I believe that we all need to be alert. If you see something, say something.

Governor David Umahi was quoted to have said that the APC’s six years in governance; that the South East has benefited much more than the whole 16 years of PDP. As a ranking member of the PDP, what is your take on this assertion and does it reflect the reality?

His Excellency, Governor Umahi is a man I have a lot of respect for because of his impactful leadership in terms of infrastructure, the transformational approach he has taken. But I also remember that most of these projects that you are seeing in the South East were ongoing prior to this administration. And most importantly, the level of funding, the level of effort that has been made is also dependent on how you talk to your colleagues. The impactful nature of PDP government, Enugu-Port Harcourt road was ongoing prior to this administration. Enugu-Onitsha was also ongoing prior to this administration. So, when you say… unless there is a suggestion that if this government came into office, it should abandon it. Otherwise, the government is seamless. You take responsibility and go ahead and do it. So, I wouldn’t subscribe to the idea that PDP’s government was less impactful. You know more than infrastructure, we are also looking at the psychology of a people. A government by its own policy and the principal of that government has qualified some people as being five per cent and then 97 per cent, you can see the modus operandi. And that has been shown by the way of appointment that’s being given. You must assuage people’s nerves, you know. PDP was at the forefront at ensuring that people have some socio-psychological feeling. We had Chief of Army Staff from this place; the environment was very clement for operation of business. People were appointed based on merit, essentially and then the true spirit and letter of the constitution in terms of federal character was reflected. So, I wouldn’t know where that assertion is coming from but I know that essentially, we have not been in a clement environment to do business because we have security concerns. Our people are challenged security wise; the concern now is how you live your life because the threat is all over the country. So, I would think that PDP’s assuring peace and making sure that people were able to do their businesses was much more significant for our people in addition to the infrastructural efforts they made, in addition to ensuring that there is a true reflection of federal character in the administration. Our people are beaten psychologically with regard to the kind of nepotism and things that are going on in the federation.

There have been claims and counter claims and even mini-rallies by some people in the three senatorial zones of Enugu State and even the zone of the incumbent governor, boasting that their senatorial zone should produce the next governor of Enugu State after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. What’s your reaction to this?

Well, thank you very much. My expectation for my people is that they have the right to express their views and then like every other person. Sometimes, people take deliberate action for an affirmative action to assuage sentiments of people but more importantly, is the fact that, I do not think that we should go to the point of beginning to discuss who gets what and who doesn’t get what at this time. My expectation is that we should be focused on asking those who are holding public office to respond to the needs of their environment. When we get to the bridge, we cross it but it’s very important to say okay, whether at the executive or legislative level, let us leave up to the oath of office we have taken. People can express their views but it’s also important to hold those who are in office presently, let us respond to the needs of the people who elected them. Sometimes, you get premature into an argument, it becomes a distraction, but when we get to the bridge, we cross it. People have different views regarding leadership in the state but I believe that like one of my friends used to say, ‘na’ga kpanu ya’akpa’, (it must be discussed and agreed on) by the practitioners but like you rightly said, it’s also good to have somebody who is fit for all. I don’t think that it does us so much favour as a state to dwell so much on this kind of tendencies of where you come from or you don’t come from.

When you say it’s too early, it may be too early for you. Some people are already taking positions. For instance, why is your colleague, Senator Utazi saying that we have only two zones in the state, Enugu Zone and Nsukka zone?

The point is that opinion as proffered by them remains opinion; they are entitled to their opinion. They are entitled to any decision. If you observe what have been spoken and all that, there is apparent contradiction. The former gubernatorial candidate (Ezea) was also talking about two senatorial zones and at the same time talking about two zones. Utazi is representing a senatorial zone and he is also talking about two zones. The last time I checked, the governor of Enugu SAtate was the governor of Enugu State. He was not governor of a section of the state. So, I believe that I’m also to undertake some. When you are at a certain platform, elected senator, it will be good to talk for the common good, not to emphasize our differences, the divisions and things that will set the state back.

You don’t engage on undue discussion. I thought that that platform should be an opportunity for accountability. To say okay, now that you have been there, what are the dividends that are being brought back, not for us to recruit everybody in the state to get into the discussion because what it will simply do is that you forget governance and move towards undue arguments but the contradictory nature of the assertion is very clear and then people have different views…

These are matters of, if there is zoning, there is zoning and you can also say this is how it has been done and this is how it’s going to operate. So, the matter is not essentially where you come from. The matter is the deliverables and the capacity you have to deal with the office. My brother is governor; my brother is president, and so what? To what improvement have I had? What is the promissory note that I’m going to harvest at the end of the day? So, you don’t have opinions flying all over the place that zoning; if there is zoning, it will be clear there is.

If there is not, the state can come together and take affirmative action to address the certain imperfections. And more importantly, the greatest good we can do is like wherever the person comes from, the person must be fit for purpose. There are certain, if you have governance model where you hire on merit, you see a situation where you forget where a president comes from, where a governor comes from. So I think that the Yoruba will say ‘Surulere’ (easy does it).

