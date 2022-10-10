Insecurity: Nigerians’ve lawful rights to bear arms for self-defence, say lawyers

Some senior lawyers have queried the ratio-nale behind the Feder-al Government’s ban on the issuance of licences for the acquisition and pos-session of firearms by Nige-rians to defend themselves in the face of increased se-curity challenges.

The lawyers, while bar-ing their minds on the issue at the weekend, said Nigeri-ans have lawful rights to bear arms for self-defence, and as such, interested individuals should not be denied by the government.

rity issues had made it im-perative for the government to allow military-grade weap-ons for self-defence.

Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), Douglas Ogbankwa, Bright Enado, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo and Pius Danba submitted that if assault firearms are in the hands of criminals, it would be ap-propriate for the President to exercise the discretion of granting licences of military-grade weapons to individu-als and recognised groups.

