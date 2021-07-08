News Top Stories

Insecurity: Nigeria’s democracy may collapse before 2023, UK govt warns

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

*Nigeria is at crossroad – Fayemi

The British government has warned that Nigeria’s democracy is at the risk of destabilisation before the 2023 general elections.

Though it noted that the police and army are in urgent need of reform, the United Kingdom said the solution to Nigeria’s instability does not lie in simply strengthening the police and army, but rather in building an effective social contract system.

Development Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Chris Beecroft, in a goodwill message at the launch of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative (PISI) in Abuja on Thursday, said conflict represents an existential threat to Nigeria’s unity and its development.

Beecroft, who stated that Nigeria is facing peace and security challenges, added that: “The rise in conflict risks destabilising Nigeria’s democracy in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

“There is an active insurgency in the North East; farmer-herder conflicts are extending across the country; resource conflicts in the Delta; tension in the South-East; and banditry in the North West.

“Conflict destroys lives, destroys livelihoods, destroys hope and ambition for the future. Conflict represents an existential threat to Nigeria’s unity and its development,” Beecroft stated.

According to him, proliferation of small arms and weapons and the weaponisation of social media, are drivers of conflict and instability.

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), in his remarks, decried what he described as “the instrumentalisation of violence,” noting that violence has become a commodity in Nigeria.

Abubakar, Chairman of the National Peace Committee, who was represented by Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said Nigerians are averse to diagnosis.

He disagreed that poverty is the cause of violence in Nigeria, arguing that China has about 300 million unemployed persons.

The former Head of State also condemned the spate of defections by politicians from one party to another, noting that “when a governor or senator defects, it has a destabilising effect. The problem of this decision spurs violence.”

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi said Nigeria, is still at the crossroads, adding that the level of insecurity across parts of the country is not only eroding citizens’ safety and peoples’ means of livelihood, but also threatening the expression of the rights of all Nigerians.

Fayemi, who is governor of Ekiti State, noted that the spate of violence and coordinated criminal activities have undermined government’s authority and waned public trust in recent times.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Policemen involved in rights violation’ll be prosecuted –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that policemen involved in the violation of citizens’ rights in the country would be investigated and prosecuted. This came as he hinted that reforms of the nation’s police were underway to ensure better service delivery.   Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday while interacting with newsmen after a meeting with the […]
News

Senate queries NNPC over N443bn subsidy payment

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…summons CBN over ‘disappearance’ of $9.5m Reps probe crude oil allocation from 2018 The Senate, yesterday, uncovered how Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allegedly paid N443 billion without appropriation from the National Assembly via the national budget. The apex legislative assembly made the discovery when the Senate Committee on Public Account went through the 2016 […]
News

Nato warns of military challenge posed by China

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nato leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels have warned of the military threat posed by China, saying its behaviour is a “systemic challenge”. China, they said, was rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, was “opaque” about its military modernisation and was co-operating militarily with Russia, reports the BBC. Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned China […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica