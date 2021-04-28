News

Insecurity: Nigeria’s problem not corruption but ethnic triumphalism – Abaribe

… Says, FG pushing Nigerians toward self-help, disintegration

The Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that the problem currently plaguing the country has nothing to do with corruption but everything to do with what he described as ‘ethnic triumphalism’.
Abaribe made the assertion while presenting the keynote address at the 2021 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Owerri Branch.
His words: “Before 2015, the majority opinion was that corruption was the problem. Now it is obvious to all that the main problem of Nigerian is basically ethnic triumphalism.”
He explained ethnic triumphalism to mean a feeling by one group that it is superior to other groups and a deliberate effort made to subjugate all other ethnic groups in Nigeria.
Senator Abaribe maintained that under the present government, Fulani militia are on a mission of conquest all over Nigeria.

