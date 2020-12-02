Insecurity: Nigeria’s ship rudderless, says OPU

The Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) has expressed its displeasure over rising insecurity in the country, saying that the security situation in Nigeria is being coloured with nepotism, sectionalism and lack of competence.

Rising from a recent summit of all its executive council members the group also lamented that the ship of state appears to be rudderless as bandits, Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani herdsmen all appear to be having a field day.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting rad in part: “OPU is disturbed with the news coming from home, regarding the killing of a first-class Yoruba monarch, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi in Ondo state. “We also condemned in totality the dastardly acts of Fulani herdsmen, who yearly burn down Chief Olú Falae’s farm.

In another development, we commend Àmòtékún in the rescue of the wife of the Chief of staff to the governor of Ondo state.” The group urged the Federal Government to embrace the calls for restructuring, pointing out that the issue of restructuring or self-determination is a national one, adding that such sensitive issues must be done in the spirit of protection of human rights and peaceful coexistence.

The communiqué further read: “After a careful observation of the 1999 Constitution, we realised that the document is unfit and unproductive, making it the source of nearly all our problems.

“As a group that is poised for a greater nation. We, therefore, put up for immediate adoption of the 1963 Republican Constitution to be modified in line with the reality of the six geopolitical zones.

This process, we believe will be the answer to the Nigerian question and other matters begging for interrogation. “Nigeria must be restructured to regionalism. It is also in the interest of the entire country to use the 1963 Constitution as a genuine template for proper reference and reintegration, but if the Federal Government fails to restructure this country, then we will have no option but to join the call for self-determination.”

The Diaspora group also expressed concern over the present economic situation in the country, saying it is sad that Nigeria is experiencing her third recession since President Muhammadu Buhari took over five years ago, lamenting that the country is worst hit by the present recession largely because of the closure of all the land borders, especially the Badagry-Seme border. It said: “This is a recession too many.

The Náírà now exchanges at ridiculous rates against foreign currencies, poverty now reigns supreme, with added weight and responsibility on those in the Diaspora to cater for the basic needs of their relatives at home.

As concerned citizens of Nigeria abroad, we appeal to the Federal Government to open all the land borders in the South-West and across the country as an urgent measure to cushion the effect of this recession in the country.

“Allowing the Dangote Group and another company from the North to pass through the so called ‘closed borders’ is yet another example of executive manipulation. The whole matter of closing the borders mainly in the South-West, added in no small way to the economic woes that has fallen the zone in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The recession we are experiencing today is a direct consequence of locking up the economy via the closure of the borders in the South -West, whilst the borders in the northern parts of the country continue to remain open and porous to terrorists.”

The group commended the efforts of the Ààre Onà Kakanfò of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams in tackling problems of insecurity in Yorubaland, saying the Yoruba generalisimo is always at the vanguard of ensuring peace and raising his voice against bad leadership as well as working towards achieving the best and effective security across the South-West.

OPU enjoined governors of the South-West to infuse into their respective security architectures, local intelligentsia made up of OPC, vigilant groups, hunters and Agbekoya which remain the true panacea for effective policing of the zone.

