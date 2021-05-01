Insecurity: NIHOTOUR’s DG orders closure of Bagauda zonal campus

As Nigeria continues to battle the challenges of insecurity, the tourism sector among other sectors of the economy are fighting hard to stave off the effect, the latest casualty being one of the campuses of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) with the Director General of the training institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, ordering the immediate closure of its Bagauda zonal campus in Kano State.

This action is coming on the heels of the recent directive by the Kano State government to close the Government Technical College, Bagauda, which is a close proximity to the Kano Zonal Campus of NIHOTOUR, on security ground. In a statement by the Coordinator of the zonal campus, Dr. Abba Shehu, he said that on the order of the institute’s DG, the closure of the campus became imperative in view of security reports that put the Bagauda axis on security danger list of possible attack by insurgents.

The directive further ordered students to vacate the premises of the campus and also staff of the institute to stay off the campus in the interest of the protection of lives of the students, staff and all community members of the institute at Bagauda. However, the statement clarified that it mini campus located on Civic Centre Road in Kano metropolis, where IATA courses are offered remains operational.

It, therefore directed staff and students of the mini campus to go on with their normal academic activities unhindered. Kanigwa expressed his displeasure at the decision to close the Bagauda campus of the institute, saying it became necessary ‘‘because we have the responsibility to protect the lives of our staff and students.’’

