Insecurity: No going back on NIN introduction – Pantami

Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, yesterday insisted that the Federal Government would not rescind its decision on the introduction of the National Identity Number (NIN) in any transactions involving Nigerians. Speaking through his Twitter handle, he said: “On the issue of NINSIM verification to fight insecurity, there is no going back. Our priority as a government based on the provision of our 1999 Constitution (as amended) Section 14(2) b is security, not just the economy. For sure, no going back at all let the sponsors continue. “FYI all, by the Almighty, no amount of intimidation will stop the good policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, on security.

Like this: Like Loading...