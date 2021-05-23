News Top Stories

Insecurity: No going back on Odua nation –Igboho

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

A Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that there is no going back on the agitation for Odua nation.

 

Igboho, who has been moving across South-West states in the quest for the actualization of Yoruba nation, emphasized that election will not be held in Nigeria come 2023.

 

According to the activist, who stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday during a rally for the agitation of Odua nation, the Yoruba will no longer be subjected to ridicule before any ethnic group in the country. Speaking at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, Igboho stressed that the actualization of Odua nation will come to fruition this year.

 

While disclosing that governors within the South- West region were behind the course for the realization of a Yoruba nation, Igboho lamented that traditional rulers have been stripped of their powers due to selfish interests on the part of politicians.

 

Igboho said: “There no going back on Odua nation. There won’t be election in 2023 and all will be achieved before the year runs out. “Fulani are now terriorizing us on our land but it’s time for all that to end. All that we have are being controlled by the Fulani and that is why we are saying that enough is enough. All we want is Yoruba nation and nothing more.

 

“After God, are the kings not those who have bastardized the nation? Even a local government chairman now gives order to kings, which is not supposed to be. “When Yoruba nation is actualized, power will be returned to the kings, not politicians giving orders.

 

“In Dubai, UK and other developed countries, kings are the ones making orders. Even in the northern part of the country, kings are placed in high esteem above ours in Yoruba land.

 

“Imagine, President Muhammadu Buhari came to Ibadan and went to pay homage to Seriki of Shasha and ignored the Olubadan of Ibadan.

 

“South-West governors are behind us in our quest. Some of them have been speaking up against some abnormalities that are happening in the country.”

 

Igboho also appealed to his followers to stop abusing Yoruba elders as he stated that they were also not happy with what is going on in the country.

 

The Edemo of Akure, High Chief Afolabi Fayehun, who received Igboho and his entourage on behalf of the Deji of Akure, , urged them on the need to shun violence in their agitation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health Top Stories

‘Prediabetes poses threat to brain health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Britain said ‘prediabetes’ – where blood sugar levels are high but not yet tipped over into full-blown diabetes – might pose a threat to brain health.   These are the results of a new study published online in the journal ‘Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism’. The study lead author Victoria Garfield said,   “As […]
News

Corruption: Group tasks Abia to establish anti-corruption agency

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Worried by the high rate of corruption in public offices in the country, a group, under the aegis of the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth organisations in the South-East geo-political zone of the federation has called on the Abia State government to promulgate anti-corruption law to curb […]
Business Top Stories

CBN: Consumer confidence remains bleak in Q4’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Consumers’ overall confidence index remained in negative territory in Q4’20, according to the latest Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The report, which was posted on the apex bank’s website on Monday, showed that the consumers’ overall confidence outlook was pessimistic in Q4’20, as it stood at -14.8 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica