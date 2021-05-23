Insecurity: No going back on Odua nation –Igboho

A Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that there is no going back on the agitation for Odua nation.

Igboho, who has been moving across South-West states in the quest for the actualization of Yoruba nation, emphasized that election will not be held in Nigeria come 2023.

According to the activist, who stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday during a rally for the agitation of Odua nation, the Yoruba will no longer be subjected to ridicule before any ethnic group in the country. Speaking at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, Igboho stressed that the actualization of Odua nation will come to fruition this year.

While disclosing that governors within the South- West region were behind the course for the realization of a Yoruba nation, Igboho lamented that traditional rulers have been stripped of their powers due to selfish interests on the part of politicians.

Igboho said: “There no going back on Odua nation. There won’t be election in 2023 and all will be achieved before the year runs out. “Fulani are now terriorizing us on our land but it’s time for all that to end. All that we have are being controlled by the Fulani and that is why we are saying that enough is enough. All we want is Yoruba nation and nothing more.

“After God, are the kings not those who have bastardized the nation? Even a local government chairman now gives order to kings, which is not supposed to be. “When Yoruba nation is actualized, power will be returned to the kings, not politicians giving orders.

“In Dubai, UK and other developed countries, kings are the ones making orders. Even in the northern part of the country, kings are placed in high esteem above ours in Yoruba land.

“Imagine, President Muhammadu Buhari came to Ibadan and went to pay homage to Seriki of Shasha and ignored the Olubadan of Ibadan.

“South-West governors are behind us in our quest. Some of them have been speaking up against some abnormalities that are happening in the country.”

Igboho also appealed to his followers to stop abusing Yoruba elders as he stated that they were also not happy with what is going on in the country.

The Edemo of Akure, High Chief Afolabi Fayehun, who received Igboho and his entourage on behalf of the Deji of Akure, , urged them on the need to shun violence in their agitation.

