Insecurity no longer tolerable –PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has frowned at alarming level of insecurity in Nigeria, insisting that it was no longer tolerable.

The apex union of Pentecostal churches in the country expressed the reservation at a press conference held in Lagos recently, during which PFN’s National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, also lamented that continuous silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the nation’s security, is no longer but disheartening.

Oke, who is also founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and Proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, urged President Buhari to urgently address Nigerians on the palpable insecurity situation of the country, urgently.

His words: “The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria is too loud and this is very disturbing seriously.

The silence is deafening and gives room for speculation and gossips that suggest the government has hands in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others,” he said.

Hence, he charged the President to rise up and tackle the situation headlong, stressing: “He should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation more homely for every Nigerian.

“There is so much pressure and tension in the land owing to insurgency being orchestrated by the Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry, killer Fulani herdsmen’s palaver, raping, among other ills.

All these are self-inflicted. “We don’t want the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to be the one that will speak. It is President Buhari himself that we want to hear from on the dreary security situation in the country.

Our President should use the opportunity to disassociate his government from the lawlessness currently ravaging the country through the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and the killer Fulani herdsmen.

He should tell his kinsmen, the Fulani, to stop the mindless killings currently on in the country, arrest and make those culpable to face the wrath of law. Tell the bandits, the killers, the rapists and all those involved in these heinous engagements the language of law whether they are Fulani or whatever.

Let the nation hear your fatherly voice. People are living in fear, farmers cannot go to their farms anymore.”

He further charged the President to be expeditious in tackling the mounting challenges, insisting that the nation was at the brink of collapse.

