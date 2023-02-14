News

Insecurity: No stay-at-home during elections –POB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday condemned the incessant attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some parts of the South East, especially within Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and Orsuihiteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.
The pro-Biafran group also denied directing any sit-at-home in the South East during the election period, urging residents to disregard the rumoured order making the rounds by the Simon Ekpa faction. In a statement yesterday, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, claimed that those attacking INEC facilities were primarily funded and sponsored by unscrupulous politicians to demonise IPOB and the Eastern Security Network. The group insisted that they had no interest in the Nigeria election, adding that its only demand is a referendum date to decide their political, social and economic future.

 

