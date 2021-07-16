News

Insecurity: Non-kinetic engagements yielding results across theatres – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said that the non-kinetic approach in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country, was yielding appreciable successes. New Telegraph reports that the military had continued to adopt the non-kinetic measure (winning the hearts and minds of the locals) sideby- side with the on-going operations, to check the worsening insecurity assailing the nation. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure during an operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The operations, which he said, covered the period between July 2 and 15, “involved both kinetic and non-kinetic engagements in different locations within the various theatres, which yielded substantive results”. According to him, the relentless efforts of surface troops, with air support, had ensured the reduction of crime and criminality across theatres of operation.

Specifically, Onyeuko used Plateau State as a case study, where he noted, several meetings were held between troops and critical stakeholders. “Troops of Operation Safe Haven within the period executed several concurrent kinetic and non-kinetic operations in Plateau and Kaduna states. “On the non-kinetic aspect, troops simultaneously held peace and security meetings with community heads, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders in different locations, aimed at tackling the security challenges in the general areas.

