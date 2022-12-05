Insecurity: Normalcy’ll soon return to Nigeria – Shinkafi

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau Former Zamfara State governor, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, has announced that Nigeria will soon witness peace and tranquillity as it was before the unwanted emergence of Boko Haram, banditry and IPOB.

Shinkafi, who gave the assurance yesterday while flagging off the senatorial campaign of Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the present APC-led administration has rescued the country from disintegration. He added that Nigeria as an entity was about to collapse due to rapid increase of operations by the high profile criminals especially in the north east of the country during which thousands of innocent lives were consumed.

“What the good citizens of our great country failed to understand on why the difficulties in life under this administration was that its priority had to count on the fights against the lingering security challenges which started under the previous government.

“No meaningful development can be achieved without peace, therefore, the Muhammadu Buhariled administration had to put its weight dealing with this with a view to ensuring Nigeria as an entity was sustained before the flow of planned projects contained in the blueprint,” Shinkafi said.

“The coming of Ahmed Bola Tinubu on board as the next President, if given the mandate, will serve as continuity of the present administration as it will consolidate the victory against the criminals, and all the expected development for the citizenry will follow,” Shinkafi assured.

Also speaking, Senator Sahabi Ya’u called on all eligible voters across his senatorial district to utilise their votes for him with a view to continuing with the developments in the zone.

