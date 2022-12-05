News Top Stories

Insecurity: Normalcy’ll soon return to Nigeria – Shinkafi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau Former Zamfara State governor, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, has announced that Nigeria will soon witness peace and tranquillity as it was before the unwanted emergence of Boko Haram, banditry and IPOB.

Shinkafi, who gave the assurance yesterday while flagging off the senatorial campaign of Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura on the platform of the ruling  All Progressives Congress (APC), said the present APC-led administration has rescued the country from disintegration. He added that Nigeria as an entity was about to collapse due to rapid increase of operations by the high profile criminals especially in the north east of the country during which thousands of innocent lives were consumed.

“What the good citizens of our great country failed to understand on why the difficulties in life under this administration was that its priority had to count on the fights against the lingering security challenges which started under the previous government.

“No meaningful development can be achieved without peace, therefore, the Muhammadu Buhariled administration had to put its weight dealing with this with a view to ensuring Nigeria as an entity was sustained before the flow of planned projects contained in the blueprint,” Shinkafi said.

“The coming of Ahmed Bola Tinubu on board as the next President, if given the mandate, will serve as continuity of the present administration as it will consolidate the victory against the criminals, and all the expected development for the citizenry will follow,” Shinkafi assured.

Also speaking, Senator Sahabi Ya’u called on all eligible voters across his senatorial district to utilise their votes for him with a view to continuing with the developments in the zone.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Akpabio joins APC presidential race, vows to unite Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has joined the league of aspirants for presidential primaries, promising to unite Nigeria together. Speaking at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, AKwa Ibom State venue of the declaration ceremony yesterday, Akpabio recounted achievements recorded in various public offices he had occupied from inception of the present democracy […]
News

Alex Ekwueme Hospital matriculates 50 nursing students in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI   School of Nursing, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA) has matriculated 50 new students at the institution’s 6th matriculation ceremony of the nursing school.   School’s Principal Rev. Sr. Christabel Anyanwu explained that the 50 newly matriculated students had scaled through academic hurdles in their first year first semester examination of the […]
News

SERAP sues Buhari over move to borrow N895bn from Nigerians’ dormant accounts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja “to restrain and stop President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government from borrowing an estimated N895bn of Nigerians’ money in the form of their unclaimed dividends and balances in dormant accounts, under the guise of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica