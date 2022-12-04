Insecurity: Normalcy’ll soon return to Nigeria -Shinkafi

Former Zamfara State Governor, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi has announced that Nigeria will soon witness peace and tranquillity as it was before the unwanted emergence of Boko Haram, banditry and IPOB.

Shinkafi, who gave the assurance Sunday while flagging off the senatorial campaign of Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the present APC-led administration has rescued the country from disintegration.

He added that Nigeria as an entity was about to collapse due to rapid increase of operations by the high profile criminals especially in the north east of the country during which thousands of innocent lives were consumed.

