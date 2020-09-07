News

Insecurity: North Central elders beg Buhari to sack Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by the state of insecurity in parts of the country, some elders in the North Central, have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to appoint new Service Chiefs to lead the war against terrorism and other security challenges besetting the country.

The elders, who made the call under the auspices of the Coalition of North Central Elders, argued that the need to rejig the security architecture had become more urgent and compelling.
In a statement by its National  Chairman, Engr Usman  Bida, and National Secretary, Barr Moses Okudu, the coalition expressed concerns over the alert raised by the Nigeria Customs Service, on the possible presence of suspected Boko Haram elements in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and some adjoining states.
The statement reads: “The entire Management and members of Coalition of North Central Elders, wish to condemn in the most strongest term the unabated state of insecurity in our region in particular and Nigeria at large.
“We join other well-meaning Nigerians to call on Mr President to immediately restructure the current security architecture in the country with the sacking of the Service Chiefs as the first steps.
“When we were about to recover from the arrest of over 400 (suspected) terrorists…in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa by the military which was quite commendable, we are taken aback with the recent intelligence reports released by Nigerian Customs Service, of the presence of Boko Haram elements in Federal Capital Territory, and some local government areas in Nasarawa (state)…
“As it stand today, the well-meaning citizens of North Central and Nigeria, are frightened by this information.”

