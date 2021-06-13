News

Insecurity: North, Igbo leaders need to meet –Iwuanyanwu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Worried by the alarming security situation in Nigeria, elder statesman and Chairman, Ohaneze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has described the unfolding events in the country as extremely disturbing while urging Northern and Igbo leaders to reach out across the Niger and discuss the matters at hand.

 

Iwuanyanwu, a former presidential aspirant with linkages across the country called on the President – General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, to arrange for a meeting between Igbo leaders and a broad spectrum of Northern leaders in order to find an enduring solution to the ugly security situation in the country, build mutual trust and avert a repeat of what happened in 1966.

 

Chief Iwuanyanwu observed that insecurity in Nigeria has reached a crescendo as blood of innocent citizens is being shed almost on a daily basis in various states of the federation.

 

He noted that the most worrisome is the recent murder of Dr. Ahmed Gulak from Adamawa State in cold blood, which is more worrisome because Gulak was on a national assignment as a Consultant to the National Assembly on Constitutional Review Matters in Imo State.

 

He also commiserated with all those who have lost loved ones due to the security crises across the Federation.

 

Piqued by the ugly development, Iwuanyanwu recalled that over the years, Igbos have enjoyed very cordial relationship with all Nigerians including the Northerners pointing out that as a matter of fact, Igbo as an ethnic group are domiciled in every part of the country with families and investments without bias.

 

He said: “wherever you find an Igbo in this country, they always maintain peace, harmony and obey the laws of the people and respect their customs and traditions. Igbos establishes businesses in those areas which create jobs, produce goods and services and improve the economic and social life of their host communities.”

