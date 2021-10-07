News

Insecurity: North-West moves to end banditry, plans meeting with Niger’s Rep

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has confirmed a security meeting between Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states and three border states of Niger Republic. The Nigerien states are Dosso, Maradi and Tahoua. In a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity Muhammad Bello yesterday, Tambuwal disclosed the planned meeting during his visit to the Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) camp in Dan Dadji Makaou, Niger Republic, where victims of the banditry in the North- West ran to. He said, “We will meet and discuss with our counterparts here to ensure that insecurity is rolled back by God’s grace.” Although a date for the meeting has not been announced, the governor said its primary objective will be to deepen cooperation betweentheNigerienstatesand the four North-West states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023 polls: INEC unbundles legal, information departments

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unbundled its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) to be able to prosecute electoral offenders. The unbundling, according to a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, include the creation of two departments – the Department of Litigation and […]
News

State of the Nation : Calls for Buhari’s resignation terrorists’ propaganda – Pro- Democracy group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Pro- Democracy group has described as a terrorists’ propaganda the calls in some quarters for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of insecurity in the nation. The National Democratic Front (NDF), said the calls by some few individuals were apparently sponsored by terrorists, who are hell bent on making Nigeria ungovernable. […]
News

Food poisoning: 7 members of same family die in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Tragedy struck in Benin, the Edo State capital, as seven members of a family were reportedly feared dead after eating food suspected to be laid with Poison. The incident took place at house 40, Otete Street, off Textile Mill Road, Ogida quarters, in Egor Local Government Area of the state. A visit to the victims’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica