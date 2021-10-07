Insecurity: North-West moves to end banditry, plans meeting with Niger’s Rep

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has confirmed a security meeting between Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states and three border states of Niger Republic. The Nigerien states are Dosso, Maradi and Tahoua. In a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity Muhammad Bello yesterday, Tambuwal disclosed the planned meeting during his visit to the Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) camp in Dan Dadji Makaou, Niger Republic, where victims of the banditry in the North- West ran to. He said, “We will meet and discuss with our counterparts here to ensure that insecurity is rolled back by God’s grace.” Although a date for the meeting has not been announced, the governor said its primary objective will be to deepen cooperation betweentheNigerienstatesand the four North-West states.

