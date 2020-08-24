Insecurity: Northern CAN to hold three-day Peace Summit – Rev. Pam

From Musa Pam, Jos

The Executive Secretary of he Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said a three-day Peace Summit would be convened next month to seek a lasting solution to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Rev. Pam disclosed this in Jos after attending a Thanksgiving Service organised by Assemblies of God Church in Sot, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Our desire is for the killings to stop. We have embarked on advocacy visits to the affected communities to calm nerves and we will convene a peace meeting in September to resolve all issues that have led to security challenges in Southern Kaduna.

“We have met with critical stakeholders in Southern Kaduna and paid condolence visit to the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union over the loss of innocent lives during the recent violence and we believe that the peace meeting is necessary,” he said.

He called on both the federal and state governments to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes in Southern Kaduna are brought to justice.

He further tasked the elders of Southern Kaduna to forgive their enemies while promising to do his best to raise the level of intelligence so that those who come to the communities in the night to kill innocent and harmless people would be stopped.

He equally called on the Southern Kaduna youth to ceasefire in order to chart a new course, adding that the elders had a big responsibility to ensure that the younger ones do not take laws into their hands.

Like this: Like Loading...