Insecurity: Northern CAN urges Buhari to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Following the unabated security situation, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja has called on President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government to rise to the occasion and protect the Sovereignty of the country.

This was as the Christian Association reaffirmed their opposition to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Secretary-General of the association, Sunday Oibe, in a statement on Sunday night in Kaduna, said: “We reaffirm our stand against the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a multi-religious and multi-cultural society like Nigeria, particularly considering the fact that the country has never been this divided along religious and ethnic lines.

 

CAN therefore tasks President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the occasion by living up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens and defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.

 

Oibe called on politicians and political parties to be wary of those who might meet them secretly  in the name of Christian leaders from the North, with the aim of wetting their political apatite and desperation for monetary gains, stressing that Northern CAN, as a reputable religious organisation, would never engage in any secret dealing with any politician as a matter of policy. He said the association would however leave its doors open to any Nigerian who desires to share with them, ideas on moving the country forward.

 

The CAN scribe also expressed concern about the intractable insecurity ravaging various parts of the country, saying nobody is safe if terrorists could threaten to abduct the President and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El- Rufa’i.

 

He said: “Nigeria is under siege by terrorists who are unleashing mayhem on the citizens and crippling economic and social activities across the country, particularly in states like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto, and even Abuja – the seat of power.”

 

