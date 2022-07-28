Insecurity: Northern Elders demand NSA, Monguno’s sack

Our Correspondent

Some elders under the auspices of North East Elders for Peace and Development (NEEPD), have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately relieve the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), of his appointment, over worsening insecurity in the country.

According to the elders, given the escalating security situation in parts of the country, posterity will not be fair to them, if they failed to speak up loudly.

They said in times of emergency such as is the case currently, men and women of good conscience must jettison tribal sentiments and other primordial considerations, while putting on the garb of patriotism, with a view to rescuing the country from sliding into a failed state.

The North East elders, in a statement signed by their National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, and Dr Hassan Ibrahim Monguno Borno State coordinator, expressed worries over the dimension terrorism and other forms of violent crimes were assuming.

Specifically, the NEEPD noted that last Sunday’s attack on troops of the Guards Brigade on patrol along the Kubwa – Bwari Expressway, just a few weeks after the Kuje prison attack, left much to be desired.

“With due respect to our dear President, we make bold to say that the insecurity ravaging the country today, demands that urgent and swift steps be taken, to remedy the situation.

“Mr. President, for the sake of posterity and the future of our children, sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd) now,” the elders said in the statement.

The concerned elders explained that they have nothing against the NSA, but feel there is the need for the President to try another Nigerian who, they argued would bring fresh ideas and perspectives to bear on the office.

The statement reads: “We will like to start by reminding the public that, as North East elders, we are kinsmen of the NSA, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), and that our love for him is reflected in the support and encouragement we showed him over the years.

“We are, however, constrained to seek his replacement now, considering the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria, occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and the like.

“In times of national emergency, groups, institutions, and people of goodwill must set aside primordial sentiments, and stand on the side of patriotism, truth, justice and fairness.

“We are conscious of the fact that President Buhari loves the country so much, that he will wish to leave behind a lasting legacy, that posterity may judge him right.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...