Insecurity: Northern govs, royal fathers endorse state police

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Forum of Northern Governors and Traditional Rulers has endorsed the establishment of state police to tackle the growing menace of insecurity in the region. The Forum, which met in Abuja on Monday, also wants the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to urgently resolve the ongoing industrial action in the nation’s universities. Chairman of the forum, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the meeting reviewed the security situation in the North and other matters relating to its development and resolved to support the amendment of the constitution to accommodate the establishment of state police. Lalong noted that: “This will effectively and efficiently address the security challenges of the region.”

He added that the Forum regretted the ongoing ASUU strike, which he believed: “Was more punitive in the region as most of the students in the North are attending public universities.” He called on ASUU to cooperate with the Federal Government in resolving the dispute. The governor stated that the Forum reiterated its commitment to the development of solar energy in view of the comparative advantage of abundant sunshine in the region. “Accordingly, it was unanimously resolved that 2000 megawatts of solar power be harvested across the 19 states and FCT with a view to harnessing the huge potential of power from solar,” he said.

 

