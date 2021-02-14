Insecurity: NSA meets Service Chiefs, security, intelligence heads

…to consult 36 state govs, hold town hall meetings

Worried by the growing threats to security of lives and property across the country, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj- Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has held a high-level security meeting with the newly-appointed Service Chiefs, Heads of Security, Intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies, on the way out of the conundrum.

The General Security Appraisal Committee ( GSAC), was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to deal with security threats facing Nigeria, occasioned by insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other related crimes.

Consequently, the NSA is scheduled to hold discussions with governors of the 36 states of the federation, as well as town hall meetings across the six geo-political zones of the country. This was as he also directed the strengthening of coordination among relevant security and law enforcement agencies, even as greater engagement with stakeholders has been encouraged.

He argued that for the various security challenges to be addressed holistically, the Federal Government must deploy all available national assets in that regard.

Against this backdrop, the Federal Government has concluded plans to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, while upgrading the existing security architecture to meet current and emerging threats.

According to a statement from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the move represents wholeof- government and wholeof society approach towards fighting crime and criminal-ity in the country. “As part of renewed commitment to make Nigeria safe and secure, the meeting resolved to strengthen interagency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats.

Working with the Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies, the National Security Adviser is coordinating a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach that cuts across the legislature, judiciary, ministries and departments, states and local governments and the civil society to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing our towns and villages,” the statement said.

The NSA, the statement noted, is of the firm view that addressing these threats calls for the deployment of all national assets, including the cooperation of all Nigerians.

“The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the current spate of criminal activities and is taking major steps to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, while upgrading the security architecture, and implementing a multi-pronged strategy that involves political, humanitarian, economic and security measures.

“The Federal Government is equally committed to working with the States and community leaders to strengthen peace, security and development in all parts of the country.

“The National Security Adviser will be leading a delegation of Heads of Federal Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies to the Geo-Political Zones to hold Town Halls meeting with the State Governors, Traditional and Religious Leaders, members of the Legislature, Non- Governmental, Youth and Women Organisations,” the ONSA stated.

