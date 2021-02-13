News

Insecurity: NSA meets Service Chiefs, security, intelligence heads

Worried by the growing threats to security of lives and property across the country, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has held a high-level security meeting with the newly-appointed Service Chiefs, Heads of Security, Intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies, on the way out of the conundrum.

The General Security Appraisal Committee (GSAC), was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to deal with security threats facing Nigeria, occasioned by insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other related crimes.

Consequently, the NSA is scheduled to hold discussions with governors of the 36 states of the federation, as well as town hall meetings across the six geo-political zones of the country.

This was as he also directed the strengthening of coordination among relevant security and law enforcement agencies, even as greater engagement with stakeholders has been encouraged.

He argued that for the various security challenges to be addressed holistically, the Federal Government must deploy all available national assets in that regard.

Against this backdrop, the Federal Government has concluded plans to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, while upgrading the existing security architecture to meet current and emerging threats.

According to a statement from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the move represents the whole-of-government and whole-of society approach towards fighting crime and criminality in the country.

The first of the Town Hall Meetings, it said, is scheduled to hold in Kaduna State on Monday, February 15 with all seven governors of the North Western states.

