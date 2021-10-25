News

Insecurity: NSA reads riot act over Anambra election

Posted on

* Says rouge elements’ll face justice

* INEC: Election’ll hold as schedule

The Federal Government has warned that it would deal decisively with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) at a special meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Monday, warned those who may want to foment trouble at the election, of the futility of their action.

Members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) have threatened to declare one week sit-at-home on November 4, just two days to the election, if their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is facing treason trial at Abuja Federal High Court, was not released.

But Maj-Gen. Monguno advised those that want to use unorthodox means to cause a crisis to rethink.

 “We are all eager to achieve results in this election that will be acceptable to everybody.

“I don’t think it will be helpful to anyone to go out and ignite something that might cause pain for the people of Anambra State, under any disguise.

“Please think again, because the law enforcement agencies, in as much as they want to operate in accordance with the requirements of their profession, will not sit by idly and allow people to start looting, destroying public property, and resorting to not just intimidation, terrorising people, possibly arson and even homicide.

“This will not be accepted. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to watch out for such elements,” the NSA warned.

The meeting was the second the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was convening within three weeks to review preparations for the election. Anambra State Commissioner of Police Echeng E. Echeng, was also in attendance at the meeting.

He, however, warned that: “Any rogue element that decides to behave in a manner that will tar our collective institutions in a very dark colour will be brought to justice in accordance with the rules of those institutions.”

INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, in his remarks, assured that the election will be held as scheduled.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the safety and protection of voters, election personnel, accredited observers, the media and materials are cardinal considerations in any election.

