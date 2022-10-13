Insecurity: N’West, S’East our greatest worry –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly in the North West and Southeastern parts of the country. Speaking at an event organised by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) at Washington DC, United States of America (USA), INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahamood Yakubu, said though insecurity in the country is widespread, “we are keeping our eyes particularly on the North West and the Southeastern parts of the country. He added: “Elections are conducted by human beings.

We worry about the security of our officials, voters and the materials to be deployed. Without them, we cannot conduct elections. “We have spoken to the security agencies, they have assured us that the situation will improve before the elections. So, fingers crossed. “Those who are supposed to secure the environment have assured us that they will secure the environment for us to conduct elections. Our responsibility is to conduct elections.”

Yakubu also expressed concern over Nigerians use of social media platforms, but however that INEC was not in support censorship. The Chairman stated that the commission believes that the antidote to fake news is greater transparency and openness, disclosing that INEC has been demonstrating greater transparency and openness. “The social media plays a very important role in voter education and deepening democracy but it also has the potential of skewing the narrative with the wrong information that impugn the integrity of officials or seek to delegitimise the commission and the process either before, during or after the elections.”

