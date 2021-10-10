Faith

Insecurity: Obi, Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu to lead discourse at Foursquare lecture

Ifeoma Ononye To champion new solutions to the level of insecurity in Nigeria, the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi will lead other eminent personalities to discuss state of the nation at Foursquare Gospel Church annual public lecture.

 

In a statement signed by the spokesman of National Convention Planning Committee, Foursquare Gospel Church, Oludare Mayowa, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwa-Olu will be the Special Guest of Honour at the public lecture stated to hold on October 12, at the headquarters of the FGCN, Alagomeji. Yaba, Lagos.

The theme is “National Security Challenge: Youth Neglect? ” is a lecture that will precede the Church 66 Annual Convention holding between November 15 to 21, 2021.

Other personalities expected to grace the event include the Chairman of the Channels Television Group, Dr John Momah, who is expected to chair the event, Professor Cecilia Oladapo of the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos will also speak on the theme “The General Overseer of the FGCN, while Rev Sam Aboyes will be the chief host.

 

According to a statement by the Chairman of the Convention Banning Committee, Rev Theo Netufo, the theme of the lecture is informed by the mood of the nation and the need for the church to contribute its own quota to the efforts at resolving the security challenge in the country.

Netufo said Foursquare recognises the abundant resources in the youth of the nation and has consistently mobilised the youth and provided support for them in the quest to help them realise their potential.

 

He stated that the vision of the General Overseer of Foursquare, Rev Aboyejl is to empower the youth and keep them engage positively in order to ensure that the church. and the nation maximize their potential and divert their attention from mischief

