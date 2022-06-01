Insecurity: Ogun CP orders clamp down on unregistered vehicles, motorbikes

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, yesterday ordered a total clamp down on unregistered vehicles and motorcycles over increasing crime rate in the state.

The Commissioner warned the general public that driving of unregistered motor or motor-cycle in any part of the state will no longer be tolerated. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to him, the command has noticed that most crime being committed in the state, especially, cult related crimes are being done through the use of unregistered vehicles and motorcycles. He said the CP had ordered a total clampdown on those who have formed the habit of using their vehicles and motorcycles without number plate.

Oyeyemi said all the area commanders and DPOs have been directed to arrest anybody found with unregistered motors or motorcycles in any part of the state and such motor or motorcycle should be impounded and the driver prosecuted.

“The leadership of all Motorcycle Riders Association in the state are by this release advised to warn their members to desist from riding motorcycles without number plates, as anyone found wanting in this regard will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Also, it has been observed that some motorcycle riders are using fake number plates on their motorcycles, such act is not only wrong, but criminal in nature. Therefore, anybody caught using fake number plate on motor or motorcycle all will be made to feel the weight of the law. “To be warned is to be armed,” he said.

