Insecurity: Ogun, Oyo to install CCTV on highways

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday decided to install CCTV cameras along interstate highways to check the activities of criminals. The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting by the governors, with heads of the various security agencies in the two states in attendance in Abeokuta. The development followed the security challenges, including kidnappings, armed robberies, facing both states. In a seven-point communiqué after the meeting read by the Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyelowo Oyewo, the two states also agreed to set up a Joint Border Security Task Force “with membership drawn from various security agencies in the two states, to patrol the border communities to ensure security of life and property for the residents and commuters.” The governors also agreed to share experiences and intelligence on security matters. The communiqué reads: “After extensive deliberations, which included a review of the security architecture and initiatives in the two states, the meeting resolved as follows:

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...