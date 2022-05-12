News

Insecurity: Ogun PDP guber aspirant seeks power for monarchs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant Segun Sowunmi has called for the devolution of power to the traditional rulers to address the security issues in the country. Sowunmi made the call on Wednesday in Abeokuta during a consultation meeting with Baales (village heads) in Egbaland regarding his aspiration.

The Baales were drawn from Obafemi Owode, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Odeda, Ifo, Ewekoro local government areas in Ogun Central. He said: “I am particularly concerned that we have not been able to find an administrative structure to accommodate Baales and take advantage of the closest they are to the people and the proximity to the land and it has cost us gravely.

“Part of the reason we have not been able to secure our fringes is that we have not given any responsibility to our Baales. It is time now to create a framework where the Baales will have bigger roles according to the procedures of the service in such a way that we know that these are the responsibilities that they have and the wherewithal we have given them to be able to carry out the duties.

 

