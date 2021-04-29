News

Insecurity: Ogun poly shutdown over insecurity

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The management of the Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, yesterday shut down the institution and asked the students to go home following the worsening insecurity around the polytechnic. The polytechnic also suspended the ongoing examination until “the security situation improves.” This is coming barely 24 hours after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) threatened to shutdown schools in the state over incessant kidnappings and armed robbery of students. NANS Chairman, Kehinde Simeon, gave governor seven-day ultimatum to address the insecurity challenges in tertiary institutions in the state. He specifically said, students of Gateway (ICT) Polytechnics, Sapaade and Igbesa now live under the fears of kidnapping and armed robbery. Students of the polytechnic have been reportedly battling robbery and raping around their residences in the last few weeks.

