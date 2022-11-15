Insecurity: Ogun to install CCTV cameras in public schools

Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has spoken of plans and modalities by the Governor Dapo Abiodun ledadministration to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all public schools across the state, starting with the 42 flagship schools in order to ensure maximum security, monitoring of infrastructure, teaching and learning activities directly from the ministry.

“The state is in process of installing cameras in schools, starting with the 42 flagship schools, to monitor activities in schools directly from the ministry,” he said

This is as the Ministry in conjunction with Ogun State Economic Transformation Projects (OGSTEP) have sensitised and equipped educators and stakeholders in the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with skills in Intensive Teaching Methodology, an interactive way of teaching and imparting knowledge into students for effective performance.

The Commissioner, who disclosed this during the sensitisation programme held in Abeokuta, further noted that the government decided to introduce the methodology in public senior secondary schools across the state through Progressive Science Initiative (PSI) and Progressive Mathematics Initiative (PMI) to further impact on learners.

Arigbabu stated that the six pillars of Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA), which are curriculum development, management, technology integration into teaching and learning, revenue funding, infrastructure development and teachers/students welfare were driven by technology and is yielding the desired results. Giving an overview of the sensitisation programme, the Acting Project Manager, Skill Development of OGSTEP, Mr. Fatai Osunsanya said the event was to empower educators to increase students’ engagement in mathematics and science subjects towards transforming learning activities in schools. Osunsaya said with the introduction of the new method of teaching, teachers would be better equipped to compete with their peers around the world and learners would also be acquiring more practical sessions for better productivity. Meanwhile, the representative of Africa University of Science and Technology, Dr. Sola Odusanya, recalled that the contentious issues in education centered around access, quality and relevance, even as he commended the present administration for various packages that have continued to project the state as number one in the delivery of

